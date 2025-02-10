I'll be the first to admit, I complain about Grand Junction's driving woes. From people not following simple road laws to the amount of road rage you'll see on any given day. It can drive --pun intended-- you a bit batty.

In recent months, I've become a bit more relaxed while driving around town, though. There's not need for me to get worked up over someone else's negligence, unless of course, it causes harm to me or my vehicle.

👇🏻 KEEP SCROLLING: To See the Most Dangerous Intersections in Grand Junction 👇🏻

Just How Bad Are Grand Junction's Drivers When it Comes to Accidents?

Well, the Grand Junction Police Department released some stats last month that showed how many accidents happened last year.

In 2024, there were 1,829 accidents. Of those, 1,517 didn't have an injury with 312 having an injury.

If we break that number down, that's almost 5 accidents per day. What?! I'm sure that's including all the little fender benders that only had little to no damage, but dang!

Read More: Colorado, You Break These Driving Laws the Most + You Can’t Deny It

I know you're curious as to why all these accidents happen. I also know you're truly aware of the reasons if you drive around town enough.

You've seen people run red lights: there is no such thing as the three-second rule -- sorry.

A yellow light doesn't mean floor it, especially if it's been yellow for longer than a few seconds.

Turning right on red means you MUST come to a stop before turning.

Blinkers! Use your darn blinkers, people.

Get our free mobile app

If you don't want to get into an accident, it's also a wise choice to avoid these Grand Junction intersections as best you can. Do you agree that they're the most dangerous?

10 Worst Intersections in the Grand Junction Area When driving through town, there's always that one intersection you dread. Here's a quick rundown of the ten worst in Grand Junction.

Grand Junction's Most Dangerous Intersection In a city the size of Grand Junction there are plenty of intersections that have the potential for danger and disaster. But, this intersection requires a wing and a prayer and some good fortune anytime you have to go through it. This is one of Grand Junction's most dangerous intersections. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews