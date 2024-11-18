Grand Junction may not be the first place that comes to mind during Christmas, but it truly deserves a spot on your holiday list.

I believe Grand Junction is the perfect place to celebrate the season. While we may not always have a white Christmas, the essence of the holiday is captured in the warmth of community and shared joy, which can illuminate even the coldest evenings.

Downtown Grand Junction is So Festive

There’s an abundance of festive activities in downtown Grand Junction during Christmas, offering experiences that can’t be fully enjoyed in just one day. The city ignites the season with the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree, a magical event where Santa descends from the roof to brighten the festive spirit. Families from across the valley gather to witness this spectacle, sharing their wishes with Santa while sipping hot cocoa and creating cherished memories.

Every Friday evening, downtown comes alive with Festive Fridays, featuring enchanting pedicab light tours, uplifting carolers, surprise entertainment, and Santa himself.

The Grand Junction Christmas parade is a dazzling celebration that leaves many in awe. Residents gather in droves to admire the beautifully adorned floats, marvel at the brilliant lights that illuminate the streets, and discover gift inspiration in local shops.

Grand Junction Residents Know How to Decorate for Christmas

Each year, the Light Up the Grand Valley contest highlights the creativity and holiday spirit of our community, showcasing the best-decorated homes in Grand Junction and the surrounding areas. The dedication and passion poured into these displays make it nearly impossible to select a single winner from the hundreds of stunning submissions we receive.

There was a time not long ago when one family’s extraordinary display, known as the Blue House Christmas display, captivated hearts and sparked conversations statewide. Although the original homeowners have passed the torch, and the new owners no longer continue the tradition, the spirit of celebration lives on.

Many other Grand Junction residents wholeheartedly embrace the holiday spirit, illustrating the joy and creativity that make this season truly magical.

