The Most Challenging Off Road Trails in Grand Junction

ove OHV trails and off-road adventures? Then Grand Junction, Colorado has something for you. The area features several trails that are great for dirt bikes, OHVs, Jeeps, and other off-road capable vehicles.

Do you have a favorite off-road trail that you would recommend to others? We're about to introduce some of Grand Junction's most challenging off-road trails and we would love to have a few extra recommendations to add to the list. If you have a trail in mind, open our station app and tell us about it.

Is Grand Junction, Colorado a Great Place for Off-Road Trails?

With the many canyons and wide-open spaces, Grand Junction is an excellent choice for off-road trails. With views of the Bookcliffs, the Colorado National Monument, and the Grand Mesa, you'll love the great outdoors and driving off-road in several places in Grand Junction and Mesa County.

What are Grand Junction's Most Challenging Off-Road Trails?

Some of the most challenging off-road trails in the Grand Junction area are listed here. Scroll down for a closer look at each trail, and for videos that highlight the experience on each off-road run.

Grand Junction, Colorado's Most Challenging Off-Road Trails

Name: Coal Canyon – Mesa County, Co

Length: 5.7 Miles

Elevation Gain: 452 feet

Route: Out & Back

Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps

: Click here for directions from Google Maps Click here to see more info about this OHV trail.

