The Most Challenging Off Road Trails in Grand Junction
ove OHV trails and off-road adventures? Then Grand Junction, Colorado has something for you. The area features several trails that are great for dirt bikes, OHVs, Jeeps, and other off-road capable vehicles.
Do you have a favorite off-road trail that you would recommend to others? We're about to introduce some of Grand Junction's most challenging off-road trails and we would love to have a few extra recommendations to add to the list. If you have a trail in mind, open our station app and tell us about it.
Is Grand Junction, Colorado a Great Place for Off-Road Trails?
With the many canyons and wide-open spaces, Grand Junction is an excellent choice for off-road trails. With views of the Bookcliffs, the Colorado National Monument, and the Grand Mesa, you'll love the great outdoors and driving off-road in several places in Grand Junction and Mesa County.
What are Grand Junction's Most Challenging Off-Road Trails?
Some of the most challenging off-road trails in the Grand Junction area are listed here. Scroll down for a closer look at each trail, and for videos that highlight the experience on each off-road run.
- Grand Junction Canyon OHV Trail
- Zions Curtain OHV Trail
- 21 Road, Mesa County, Co
- Bangs Canyon, Mesa County, Co
- Coal Canyon – Mesa County, Co
- Billings Canyon – Mesa County
- McInnis Canyons – Grand Junction, Co
Grand Junction, Colorado's Most Challenging Off-Road Trails
- Name: Grand Junction Canyon OHV Trail
- Length: 16.4 Miles
- Elevation Gain: 3769 feet
- Route: Point to Point
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Click here to see more info about this OHV trail.
- Name: McInnis Canyons – Grand Junction, Co
- Length: Because these are flat dirt roads they are not technically off-road trails, but the views are so great we had to keep this on the list of places to check out.
- Elevation Gain: Various
- Route: Loops
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Click here to see more info about this OHV trail.
- Name: Billings Canyon – Mesa County
- Length: 8.5 Miles
- Elevation Gain: 1,269 feet
- Route: Out & Back
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Click here to see more info about this OHV trail.
- Name: Coal Canyon – Mesa County, Co
- Length: 5.7 Miles
- Elevation Gain: 452 feet
- Route: Out & Back
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Click here to see more info about this OHV trail.
- Name: Bangs Canyon, Mesa County, Co
- Length: 17.2
- Elevation Gain: 3,900 feet
- Route: Point to Point
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Click here to see more info about this OHV trail.
- Name: 21 Road, Mesa County, Co
- Length: 4 miles
- Elevation Gain: Various
- Route: Out & Back
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Click here to see more info about this OHV trail.
- Name: Zions Curtain OHV Trail
- Length: 17 miles
- Elevation Gain: 900 feet
- Route: Loop
- Directions: Click here for directions from Google Maps
- Click here to see more info about this OHV trail.