Those little mortar shells never had a chance this year.

If you've looked toward the Book Cliffs lately, or watched the grass along I-70 turn from green to "please don't flick a cigarette out the window," this announcement probably feels less surprising than disappointing.

Fruita's Firework Show Lost an Argument With Reality

The City of Fruita has canceled its July 3 fireworks show because drought conditions and fire danger have reached the point where common sense finally won the debate.

And honestly, that's where we are.

Western Colorado spends every summer playing a familiar game: hoping for enough moisture while watching the landscape get crisp around the edges.

One spark in the wrong place can turn a holiday celebration into a very expensive emergency response. Nobody wants to be remembered as the person who accidentally set the valley on fire between dessert and the grand finale.

Fruita Found a Workaround

The good news is Fruita isn't canceling the party.

Instead, the city is shifting the celebration to July 2 at Civic Center Park with a Thursday Night Concert featuring Hazel Miller and the Collective, followed by a drone show.

The technology has gotten good enough that drones can paint images, animations, and patterns across the sky that fireworks can't touch.

Read More: Colorado Fireworks Laws: What is Legal and What is Banned

Civic Center Park on a Summer Night

The evening will also include free swag, ice cream, activities, and T-shirt screen printing as Fruita joins communities around the country marking America's 250th anniversary.

Not a bad trade.

Because while fireworks are tradition, so is adapting to whatever Western Colorado decides to throw at us. Sometimes that's a thunderstorm rolling off the Monument. Sometimes it's triple-digit heat. This year it's fire danger.

The sky will still light up. It'll just do it without dropping hot debris into cheatgrass. And that's probably a victory nobody will complain about once the show starts.