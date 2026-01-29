Here’s your weekly roundup of what’s happening and what you might’ve missed, around Palisade, Grand Junction, and Fruita.

I hunted through the latest local scoops so you don’t have to dig.

Let’s break it down in a way that actually feels like you’re in the community, not just skimming headlines.

Grand Valley Sports: Winter Hoops Heating Up

Palisade’s Bulldogs are rolling in boys’ basketball, picking up a third straight big win over Fruita Monument, 78–68 last weekend. Pushing their record into the upper tier of the state rankings. Their balanced attack and strong shooting made the difference.

On the Fruita Monument side, Jhett Wells keeps torching the scoreboard with another big double-double (22 points, 11 rebounds), keeping the ‘Cats competitive and giving fans something to talk about.

Community + Culture: What’s on the Calendar in the Grand Valley

The Colorado Honeybee Festival is back with a new name and location. The long-running Palisade tradition is moving to Cross Orchards Historical Farm in Grand Junction on April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s still free and family-friendly, just in a bigger space with even more room for interactive exhibits and vendors.

Local Business + Community Buzz

In downtown Fruita, a longtime staple cafe has transitioned into a new family-focused spot called KJ’s.

The new owner kept the community vibe alive, leaning on local ingredients like Palisade fruit in pies and menu items.

This kind of grassroots food news matters more than the big headlines — it’s where you bump into neighbors and make memories.

Grand Junction Growth + Local Infrastructure

The Grand Junction Fire Department has been busy with a string of responses from fires at a storage facility near Riverside Parkway to structure fires and vehicle collisions, all contained with no major injuries reported.

Mesa County won a $1.7M grant for the 38 Road bike and pedestrian project, a sign of wider investment in active transportation.