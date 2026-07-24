Living in western Colorado, you've looked at the Book Cliffs roughly nine million times. They are the wall.

They are the thing you point at when you give somebody directions.

So when a video about them showed up on my feed claiming they are the longest continuous escarpment on the entire planet, I nodded along like a good local.

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Then I went and checked it.

Whoops.

The Book Cliffs Claim Everyone In Colorado And Utah Repeats

The 250-mile figure is fine. Helper, Utah to Grand Junction, give or take depending on who is measuring. Nobody is fighting about that one.

The world record part is where it falls apart. And I want to be fair to the account, because they did not invent this. Wikipedia states it flatly. The Denver Gazette printed it. Our own Daily Sentinel has printed it.

Half the hotel websites in Green River have it on the About page. This thing is carved into local lore like initials in a cottonwood.

It is also just not true.

Are The Book Cliffs Really The World's Longest Escarpment?

The Drakensberg escarpment in southern Africa runs more than 600 miles in a single unbroken stretch, which is better than double what we have got.

Zoom out to the whole Great Escarpment, and you are looking at about 2,200 miles curling from Namibia around the bottom of Africa up to Mozambique.

India's Western Ghats clear 900 miles. Australia and Brazil both have their own, too.

My favorite discovery in this rabbit hole: somebody actually sat down and ranked the world's longest escarpments. He listed the Book Cliffs at number fifteen. Then, in the same line, he typed "longest continuous escarpment in the world." Fourteen longer ones sit right above it on his own list.

What Makes The Utah And Colorado Book Cliffs Genuinely Rare

Here is what nobody puts in a caption.

That wall is hard Cretaceous sandstone stacked on soft Mancos Shale. The shale crumbles out from underneath, the sandstone loses its footing and falls off in slabs, and the cliff retreats backward while staying perfectly vertical.

Read More: One Word or Two? The Great Grand Junction Bookcliff Debate

Better yet, in the 1980s Exxon geologists used those exact layers to invent sequence stratigraphy, the science of reading rock as a record of ancient sea levels. Geology crews still fly in from other continents to walk it.

So we do not hold the world record. We hold something rarer. We have the rock face that taught the world how to read rock faces.

I will take that trade every day of the week.

Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region Find out more about each one of Colorado's primary mountain ranges, and learn exactly where each one is located in the state. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams