Three budgets, a data center timeout, an open council seat, a Hollywood homecoming, and a century-old newspaper.

That's your Western Slope week, in under four minutes.

Stay for the end: the day Fruita got more than a fifth of a year's rain in 24 hours.

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2027 Budgets in Grand Junction, Mesa County and Fruita: Who's Cutting What

Grand Junction, Mesa County and Fruita all rolled out 2027 budgets this week, and the moods couldn't be more different.

Grand Junction is sweating. Spending is up 53% since 2021, while revenue grew 30%. On the table: shorter Lincoln Park Pool hours, City Hall closed Fridays, and the Senior Center folded into the new Community Recreation Center.

Mesa County is trimming staff. KKCO 11 News reports the county would cut 61 positions, most of them already empty, with about 20 layoffs.

Fruita is the calm one. Its budget is close to balanced, and the big-ticket item is a $2 million first phase of Fremont Street.

What it means for you: Use the Senior Center or the pool? Speak up now. Grand Junction's next budget workshop is Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. in the fire training room at the Grand Junction Fire Department. Final votes are Nov. 17 for the county and Nov. 18 for the city.

Seniors we’ve heard from so far aren’t happy.

Betty from Grand Junction said, “Stupid idea! Senior center is affordable for seniors and the rec center isn't. Every senior does not have SilverSneakers and they can't afford the prices at the rec center. The senior center has a place for card games, crafts, games, lunch, billiards, and friendship. It is important for seniors to have a place to visit with people like themselves. They also have potlucks and dances.” Penny said, "I'm not going to drive all the way to the new rec center!!l We are seniors!! What part of that don't you understand???" Jason told us, "Dealbreaker! Leave it where it is! It is centrally located and easier to get to than a rec center in the middle of the desert! You can join the senior center if you are 50+. With silver sneakers at the rec center you have to be 65 and on Medicare. This is a stupid idea that won't save money."

We reached out to the City of Grand Junction to answer a few questions about the decision and have not received a reply.

Grand Junction Data Center Moratorium Heads to a Final Vote

City Council gave first approval to a one-year pause on new data centers that use a megawatt or more of power. The city has no rules for them yet, and Mesa County already hit pause last month.

What it means for you: Data centers are power hogs, and many drink water for cooling. In a desert valley, that's worth having a say. Public hearing and final vote: Oct. 21.

Montrose City Council Seat Is Open: Apply by Oct. 21

Montrose City Council is a member short, so Councilor Adam Woodden is sliding into the empty District 4 seat. That opens his at-large seat to any qualified voter who's lived in the city at least a year. Applications are due Oct. 21 at 6 p.m., and council picks Nov. 2. (KKCO 11 News)

What it means for you: No campaign, no yard signs. If you've been yelling at council meetings on TV, here's your shot to do it from the dais.

The Dog Stars Movie Comes Home to Paonia and Delta County

20th Century Studios The Dog Stars

Peter Heller set his novel The Dog Stars mostly in Delta County, and Ridley Scott turned it into a movie. The Paradise Theater in Paonia shows it Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. with a Heller talk-back, plus 2 p.m. matinees Oct. 24 and 25 with 40 signed books up for grabs. Tickets are $10 at paradiseofpaonia.com.

What it means for you: An end-of-the-world movie set in your backyard, and the guy who wrote it is taking questions. Go Friday.

Palisade Tribune Archive: A Century of Palisade News Goes Online

KJCT reported that the Palisade Tribune covered the town from 1903 until it closed in 2014. The Palisade Historical Society saved the archive, and more than 5,000 articles are now online, with the rest coming by early 2027.

What it means for you: If your family's been in the valley a while, somebody you're related to is in there. Fair warning: you will lose an evening.

From Our Stations

Wes Adams via Townsquare Media One of Grand Junction’s Favorite Breweries Is Closing in October

Kannah Creek Brewing closes Oct. 24, one day shy of its 21st birthday. The original brewpub at 12th and Orchard isn't moving or reopening, but $5 Kannah pints and $5 wells and wines run through closing day. Not to be confused with the old Edgewater spot, which is WestCo now.

Coming Up on the Western Slope

Looking Back: Fruita's Wettest Day on Record, Oct. 15, 1928

On Oct. 15, 1928, Fruita got 2.2 inches of rain in a single day, and it's still the town record. Fruita averages about 9.9 inches a year, so that's more than a fifth of a year's rain at once.

The Palisade Tribune archive covers 1928. Find the write-up? Send it our way.

Your Turn

Halloween is two weeks out. Where's the best trick-or-treating on the Western Slope? Tell us the neighborhood, anywhere from Fruita to Delta, and we'll run your picks next Friday so you can plan the route.

The Week That Was: In Photos (Oct. 15, 2026)

The Week That Was: In Photos (Oct. 09, 2026)