Every family has its Thanksgiving fights.

Who carves, whether the TV stays on during dinner, and why Aunt Pam keeps bringing that Jell-O thing nobody eats.

Out here on the Western Slope, we've got a few more to argue about, because a lot of what's on our table came from just down the road.

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Here's where I stand. Feel free to tell me I'm wrong.

Palisade Peach Pie in November: Yes or No?

Peaches are a summer thing. Everybody knows that. Some people freeze a bag of Palisade peaches back in August just so they can pull them out for a Thanksgiving pie, and I respect the planning.

I just don't want any of it. I'm not a peach pie guy, in November or in August. Eat your peaches fresh off the fruit stand and leave them out of the crust.

My vote: nope. Apple wins. Go ahead and tell me how wrong I am.

Which Local Wine Goes on the Table?

We live in Colorado wine country, so grabbing a bottle from out of state for Thanksgiving feels a little like bringing store-bought cookies to a bake sale.

Palisade has plenty of options, so the real question is red or white.

Turkey people say white. Uncle Paul, who only drinks red, says red. Somebody always shows up with a sweet peach wine and acts like it's a dessert.

My vote: grab one of each and quit arguing. Do the white during dinner. The red before, and after. Throw the peach wine in the garbage.

Green Chile on the Turkey: Crime or the Only Way to Eat It?

This is the one that splits families.

Some of you think green chile goes on everything, turkey included.

Others think it ruins a perfectly good bird.

And then there's the Pueblo versus Hatch fight, which is a whole other Thanksgiving.

My vote: no. I'm not a green chile fan, on the turkey or anywhere else. But you do you. Boo.

Olathe Sweet Corn: Does It Belong on the Thanksgiving Table?

If you froze some Olathe sweet corn this summer, you already know the answer.

It beats anything that comes out of a can, and it's the closest you'll get to August in late November.

My vote: meh. I'm from the Midwest, so I like corn in general.

Read More: Thanksgiving Dining & Groceries: Western Slope Holiday Guide

Where Do You Land?

That's my table. Now I want to hear yours.

Peach pie or pumpkin? Red or white? Green chile on the turkey or not? Let me know in the comments, and let's see how many of you are wrong.

Western Colorado's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes What’s actually trending in Western Colorado kitchens this year? Let’s dig in. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams