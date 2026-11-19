If you've been enjoying the mild fall we've had on the Western Slope, enjoy it today.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction says winter starts showing up tonight and probably sticks around into Thanksgiving week.

Here's what's coming and when.

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Mountain Snow Starts Thursday Night

A storm moving in from the Pacific Northwest will start pushing moisture into western Colorado late this afternoon. Snow starts in the mountains Thursday night and keeps going into Saturday.

In its latest forecast discussion, the Weather Service gives it about a 70% chance that the higher elevations of the Elk, West Elk, Flat Tops and Park ranges get 4 to 6 inches. Over in Utah, the eastern Uintas could get 4 to 8 inches, and that area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 p.m. Friday.

The catch is that this storm looks streaky. The snow could come in bands, so one spot might get buried while a spot a few miles away barely gets any. The Weather Service says it isn't very confident about widespread impacts, and it expects less snow along the main travel corridors than on the peaks.

The Wind Will Make It Worse

Gusty winds start today and last into Friday. Gusts could hit 45 mph in places, mostly at higher elevations. Strong wind on top of fresh snow means blowing snow and poor visibility in spots, so if you're driving over the mountains Friday, give yourself extra time and check COtrip.org before you head out.

A Second Round Saturday for the Southern Mountains

On Saturday, a second, fast-moving wave of energy comes through the Four Corners. Most of the moisture will be gone by then, but forecasters say it could still bring a short burst of heavy snow to the southern mountains, with about 3 to 6 inches there.

Cover Your Pipes and Your Plants

This is the part that matters if you live in the Grand Valley. Cold air moves in behind the storm this weekend, and most of our desert valleys are expected to hit their first freeze of the year. Higher elevations could see lows in the single digits.

If you've been putting off draining the sprinklers, unhooking the garden hose or bringing in the potted plants, do it this weekend.

Thanksgiving Week Travel Could Get Messy

There's no clean break after this storm. The Weather Service expects a string of fast-moving systems through Thanksgiving week. The timing isn't nailed down yet, but they're calling for at least minor travel trouble in the mountains, with temperatures about 5 degrees below normal.

If you're driving over a pass to see family next week, keep checking the forecast and road conditions as the week gets closer. Expect those details to change. CDOT's COtrip Planner app has live road conditions and cameras, and its winter driving page covers the traction law and what your tires need.

COLORADO WINTER WEATHER: Grand Junctions Historical First Freeze It would be highly unusual for Grand Junction's first frost to come in September or as late as November, though nothing is impossible. Typically, the first freeze comes somewhere in the middle of October for the Grand Valley, but it can come at any time. Here is a look at when Grand Junction's first freeze happened over the past 15 years based on observations from weather underground. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews