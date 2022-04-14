Save Money in 2022: Free Days To Visit the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Balling on a budget, but still want to visit the Denver Museum of Nature and Science? Don't worry, we'll tell you how to visit one of the most popular attractions in Colorado for free!

Each year the Denver Museum of Nature and Science offers SCFD Free Days and Free Nights for the public to enjoy, and there are still plenty of dates remaining in 2022, so get ready to mark your calendar.

Get our free mobile app

How Are Free Days & Free Nights Possible at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science?

Thanks to funding from the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District, multiple free dates for visiting the Denver Museum of Nature and Science are selected each year for the public to take advantage of.

What is the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District?

According to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science:

The Scientific & Cultural Facilities District is a voter-approved special district in the seven-county metro area that provides a stable source of supplemental funding to more than 300 scientific and cultural organizations inside the district's boundaries. The SCFD collects a one-tenth of 1 percent sales-and-use tax (or one penny on every $10 spent), providing approximately $40 million each year to area cultural attractions both small and large.

Admission Info and Prices to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science?

In order to enter the Denver Museum of Nature and Science guests must purchase a timed ticket. Youth tickets are available for ages 3-18. Discounted senior tickets are available for those aged 65+.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adult: Peak Price $19.95, Online Off-Peak $18.95

Youth: Peak Price $14.95, Online Off-Peak $13.95

Senior: Peak Price $16.95, Online Off-Peak $15.95

Children under the age of 3 are free, so take advantage and let their brains soak up some knowledge.

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on most Fridays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Please keep in mind that some temporary exhibitions require a separate admission ticket in addition to your general admission ticket for the museum.

When Are Free Days and Nights at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science?

The 2022 DMNS SCFD Free Days are:

Monday, Jan. 3

Sunday, Jan. 23 - Guitar Day

Monday, Feb. 7

Sunday, Feb. 27

Sunday, May 1 - Día del Niño

Monday, May 23

Wednesday, June 29 (Free Night)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Free Night)

Wednesday, Sept. 7 (Free Night)

Monday, Sept. 19

Sunday, Oct. 9 - Out! at the Museum

Monday, Dec. 5

Exploring the Denver Museum of Nature and Science The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has a special exhibition to see for a limited time in 2022. Take a peek at Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs.

How Was The Dr. Seuss Experience In Denver? Full Review With Pictures We checked out the new Dr. Seuss Experience in Denver, here are some pictures we took and what we thought of this very unique Colorado attraction.