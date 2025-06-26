Everyone is excited for the latest release from the Jurassic Park series, Jurassic World Rebirth.

While everyone tries to relive the dinosaur era via the big screen, we in Colorado have the opportunity to walk in dinosaurs' footprints.

Literally.

Get our free mobile app

A Brief History of Dinosaur Fossils in Colorado

Brachiosaurus Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images loading...

Lucky for us, Colorado has everything going for it when it comes to preserving dinosaur evidence. You can literally see the layers of the Earth as you're driving around the state.

Take Western Colorado --Grand Junction and the areas up and down the western border-- look like a sliced cake.

The elevation and dry climate played a big part in preserving ancient history. When erosion exposed bones and footprints, they ceased decomposing due to the acidic soils.

That's what led to the first discovery of fossils in 1877. A professor at the School of Mines discovered fossilized Apatosaurus bones near Golden. This started a "Bone Wars" between two paleontologists trying to find the biggest and best bones around Morrison.

Right here in our own backyard, Fruita, Colorado, is where Elmer Riggs found the very first Brachiosaurus. Fruita even has its dinosaur named after the town, the Fruitadens.

You Can Walk in the Footsteps of Dinosaurs in Colorado

Dinosaur Tracks in Colorado Getty Images loading...

While everyone else lives vicariously through the big screen, we can literally walk in dinosaur footsteps in Colorado. You can take your family on a bucket list trip without leaving the state.

Not only will you love the history you can teach your kids, but they'll be able to brag to their friends about the awesome adventure you've taken them on. It's a win-win for you.

Dinosaur Ridge in Morrison, Colorado

Dinosaur Ridge in Morrison Colorado Google Maps loading...

Dinosaur Ridge is the OG dino site in Colorado, literally. You can walk a trail lined with more than 300 real dinosaur tracks, plus see fossils embedded right in the hillside. It’s educational, easy to access, and perfect for the kiddos.

READ MORE: Explore Dinosaur Ridge: Colorado’s Famous Fossil Trail

Picket Wire Canyonlands near La Junta, Colorado

Picket Wire Trail Google Maps loading...

If you're up for an adventure to the southeast side of the state, Picket Wire Canyon is where you’ll find North America’s largest dinosaur tracksite. Over 1,300 footprints stretch along the riverbed. It’s remote, rugged, and totally worth the hike or guided tour.

READ MORE: Discover Picket Wire Canyon Dinosaur Tracks

Skyline Drive in Cañon City, Colorado

Skyline Drive (Colorado) Google Maps loading...

This one’s a drive-by dino experience. Cruise a narrow ridge road and spot dinosaur tracks fossilized right into the cliffside. It's a quick and scenic stop with a serious prehistoric payoff.

West Gold Hill Track Site in Ouray, Colorado

West Gold Hill Dinosaur Trackway Google Maps loading...

This one’s a bit of a hidden gem. Hike a couple of miles up a mountain trail near Ouray and you’ll find the world’s longest continuous sauropod trackway with 134 footprints making a giant swooping turn. It’s remote, scenic, and one of the coolest new discoveries in Colorado.

So, while everyone is sitting in a movie theater watching Jurassic World Rebirth, you can be exploring the state's ancient wonders.

Your Kids Will Love Seeing Dinosaurs on this Colorado Road Trip A drive from Dinosaur, Colorado to Vernal, Utah is filled with dinosaurs. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde

Exploring the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience The Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience is a prehistoric Colorado adventure for families that love dinosaurs. Scroll through the images below to learn more about the experience to see if you think it's worth the trip and the money. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews