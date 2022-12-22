Did You Know This Colorado Dive Bar Once Appeared in a TV Series?

For years, a vintage neon sign has illuminated the recessed entryway of the Candlelight Tavern at 383 South Pearl Street in Denver. From the outside, the commercial-style brick building with the glowing sign looks like any other dive bar around downtown Denver.

Having been around for more than 70 years, Candlelight has had many patrons pass through its doors. This neighborhood hangout is one of Denver's oldest and most beloved bars but also has another interesting claim to fame.

A little-known fact is that Colorado's Candlelight Tavern was briefly featured in a TV series back in the 90s. According to Denver Westword, the inconspicuous tavern made an appearance in a 1997 television adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining. In a scene during one of the episodes in the miniseries, the main character walks outside the Candlelight and then peers back into the bar's window. Yep - that's it.

Apparently, Stephin King wasn't satisfied with Stanley Kubrick's version of the story, which is why he developed the TV series.

When it first opened, the Wash Park establishment had a somewhat seedy reputation, but that's since been repaired over the years. The current owners have been operating the joint for the past 25 years, and have done a great job of making the place somewhere people actually want to be.

Nowadays, a mix of regulars and random patrons fill the seats inside the hole-in-the-wall dive bar, all stopping in for good eats, cheap drinks, and a laid-back atmosphere that the Candlelight Tavern has to offer.