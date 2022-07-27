Colorado is home to many movements that changed our nation and the world and one particular event is hoping to add another to that list.

According to DenverGoTopless, the rumors are true, GoTopless Day is officially back after a three-year hiatus.

What is Denver GoTopless Day?

Denver GoTopless Day is an annual event that encourages all people to walk together (toplessness optional) for gender equality and to create a healthy view of our natural bodies without sexual objectification.

The event began in 2013 and "promotes education that combats cultural injustice related to gender inequality."

The coed topless parade also seeks to, "counter objectification and promote healthier gender roles."

When is Denver GoTopless Day 2022?

Denver GoTopless Day 2022 is scheduled for August 28. Starting at 10 AM participants will gather at Civic Center Park to set up and coordinate. There will be bodypainting, meet and greets, plus interviews at 10:30 AM. At noon the 16th Street Mall march will begin and will wind down at 3 PM.

Is it Legal to Go Topless in Denver?

While this may come as a shock to some, it is actually completely legal to go topless in Denver.

According to Denver GoTopless:

Denver's ordinances regarding public indecency all pertain to public sexual contact, and those regarding indecent exposure pertain to genitals and buttocks. Colorado indecency statutes include breasts only as related to public sexual contact

Despite some believing that this is a "free for all" or "break all the rules" event, that isn't actually true. There are rules for participating in the march such as:

No blocking traffic

No "flash for cash" solicitations

No sexual contact

No sexual conduct (i.e., no purposeful intent to arouse)

All are welcome at this free community event and participants are encouraged to hydrate, bring sunscreen, a mask (if applicable,) and above all, a great attitude.

