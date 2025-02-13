Colorado is Home to These Extremely Dangerous Plants You Shouldn’t Touch
In Colorado, you have to be on the lookout for dangerous things. The mountains are dangerous. The roads are dangerous. Heck, even the plants are dangerous.
While you may want to stop and smell the flowers, you may need to think twice before sticking your face in that pretty plant. Some things that are beautiful can be very dangerous.
Read More: Colorado Native Reptiles You Can Legally Own
What Are Some of Colorado's Most Dangerous Plants?
You'll stumble upon many of Colorado's dangerous plants while outside on a daily basis. Some may grow right in your backyard. Luckily, you wouldn't be too far away to call for help if you were affected by one of these plants.
While hiking, on the other hand, you have a better chance of contacting one of the plants. That's when you'll want to be more aware of what plants to steer clear of.
DON'T TOUCH: Some of Colorado's Most Poisonous Plants
It's not just plants that you'll want to watch out for, Colorado is full of dangerous and deadly animals.
Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado
Gallery Credit: Wes Adams
Rattlesnake Season: 12 Tips to Help Avoid Getting Bit in Colorado
Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams