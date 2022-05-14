Fork Yeah, America, Colorado Is Home to the World’s Largest Fork

Here's an item to put on your "Colorado Bucket List;" one that you definitely won't be able to sneak into your purse to bring home.

About six hours from Fort Collins you'll find this aluminum sculpture of a fork. It's right by the side of the road, so you don't even really have to stop. You will, however, want to get out of the car and get a photo with it.

When you hear about whacky things you'll find in all the states, you may be taken aback to know that the state likes to brag about this huge fork in Creede. Many now of Creede for its mining history, others may know of it as the town where the man who killed Jessie James once lived and was buried at, initially.

Creede, in the San Luis Valley, was home to Colorado's last silver mining boom of the late 1800s. The town grew from 600 in 1889 to 10,000 in 1891; that had to be unbelievable to see. Maybe that's part of Creede having the world's largest fork: You have to see it, to believe it.

The 40 toot-long art piece was commissioned in 2012 by a local man as a gift for his wife; the owner of the restaurant the fork is attached to, the Cascada Bar & Grill and Cabins. I bet it's great to say that you stayed at 'that place with the fork.'

The 600-pound Creede fork was not only a gift of love from a husband but was also made to spite once what was once the 'world's largest fork' in Springfield, Missouri. The Missouri fork is only 35-feet long; they get a little 'uppity' about theirs being made of steel and weighing more. Too bad, Springfield, too bad.

