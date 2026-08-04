Turns out nothing motivates a shopping trip quite like a deadline.

Colorado gun buyers spent July doing exactly what you'd expect ahead of a big rule change, and the numbers the state just released are honestly a little jaw-dropping.

Colorado Firearm Background Checks Hit a Record in July 2026

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says its InstaCheck Unit ran 59,452 firearm background checks last month. In plain English, that's a 195% jump over the 20,172 checks it processed in July of last year. Nearly triple. In a single month.

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And it wasn't just busy overall. Several individual days in July blew right past the old single-day record of 2,547 checks, a mark that had been set on Black Friday 2025.

When you're topping Black Friday numbers in the middle of summer, something is clearly going on.

That something is a law.

What SB25-003 Means for Colorado Gun Owners

As of August 1, Colorado's SB25-003 changes how you buy certain firearms.

This is not a ban, and it's worth saying that plainly because the internet loves to skip that part. What the law actually does is add steps.

If you want to buy or transfer what the state calls a "specified semiautomatic firearm," meaning a lot of the popular semiautomatic rifles and shotguns with detachable magazines, you now need an eligibility card from your county sheriff, and you have to complete a state-approved firearms safety course first.

A course fee applies on top of the usual dealer and background check costs.

So yeah. If you'd been eyeing a purchase and wanted to skip the sheriff's office and the coursework, July was your window. A whole lot of Coloradans noticed.

Read More: New Laws Hitting Wallets and Homes in Colorado

Grand Junction Gun Shops Felt the Rush Firsthand

You didn't need a spreadsheet from the CBI to see this coming here on the Western Slope. Local shops lived it.

Jess Holt, who owns Jerry's Outdoor Sports in Grand Junction, told local station KJCT that her store stayed slammed all month as buyers scrambled to beat the deadline.

She logged a record July and figures the pace is about to "come to a screeching halt" now that August is here and the new rules are live. Hard to argue with that read.

How the CBI Kept Up With the Surge

Here's the part that genuinely surprised me. Despite handling nearly triple its usual volume, the CBI says it still cleared every single check inside Colorado's required 72-hour waiting period. No backlog blowout. No weeks-long delays while your rifle sits behind the counter.

The agency pulled that off by training up 20 extra staffers from other units to pitch in on InstaCheck. CBI Director Armando Saldate III publicly thanked the team for grinding through it.

The Bottom Line for Western Colorado

The rush is over, and the new rules are officially on the books.

If you're planning to buy a covered semiautomatic firearm from here on out, budget for the extra time, the safety course, and a stop at your sheriff's office before you ever get to the sales counter.

Whatever you think of the law itself, the smart move is walking in already knowing the steps.