The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for Winter in Colorado

While there are still plenty of hot days ahead of us in Colorado, winter will be here soon enough. What will the winter months have in store for Colorado during the 2023-2024 season?

The Farmers' Almanac has been predicting the weather for well over a century and this year is no different. For the 2022-2023 winter season, the Farmer's Almanac called for a glacial, snow-filled hibernation zone for the region Colorado is in.

There were some downright cold days and nights in Colorado early in 2023. So I would say that the Farmers' Almanac nailed the forecast right on the head for last winter. There wasn't too much snow in parts of Northern Colorado, which was a bummer for the scenery. However, my back thanked Mother Nature as I didn't have to shovel as much as I thought I was going to.

Upcoming Winter Predictions for Colorado

The Farmers' Almanac is calling for plenty of cold temperatures and occasional bouts of storminess. This forecast states that widespread snow and rain are possible for the Rockies and Great Plains.

Farmers' Almanac Winter Weather Advisories

Some of the key takeaways in the Extended Winter Outlook from the Farmers' Almanac show heavy mountain snowfall over the western US mountains and the Pacific Northwest in the first week of February. There is also a potential for blizzards in the first weeks of March for the north-central states. This seems about on par for Colorado as March tends to be the month we usually get heavy snow.

Overall, the Farmers' Almanac is calling for a cold winter with average snowfall for Colorado and the north-central region. With that, we might want to start preparing for winter while it is still warm outside.

Source: Farmers' Almanac

