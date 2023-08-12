Northern Colorado is special. The more you travel, the more you will wonder where the mountains, rivers, lakes, and thoughtful people are in those places. We are spoiled here.

The Cache La Poudre River aka "The Poudre" is a truly special gem. According to Visit Fort Collins it's Colorado’s only nationally designated “Wild & Scenic” River. It's "the place where French-Canadian trappers hid their gunpowder during a raging blizzard in the early 1800s, hence the name."

Get our free mobile app

This river deserves to be celebrated and that is happening this weekend at Poudre RiverFest! The event is free and will be an awesome experience for the whole family. It's happening at New Belgium Brewing which sets a nice local scene. Add to that several live bands and really cool interactive learning experiences.

Facebook/PoudreRiverFest Facebook/PoudreRiverFest loading...

Poudre RiverFest is Saturday, August 12 from Noon to 6 pm at New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins. Here's the lineup for the River Fun Zone:

12:30 p.m - 1 p.m. - Find Your Flow: Watershed Science for Kids



1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. - From Seed to Tree: Reforestation in the Cache la Poudre River Watershed



2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Stormwater Soup

Learn about a family whose everyday behaviors affect their stormwater quality. Behavior changes are discussed to explain ways we can keep our water systems clean.

Learn about a family whose everyday behaviors affect their stormwater quality. Behavior changes are discussed to explain ways we can keep our water systems clean. 2:45 p.m. -3:15 p.m. - Birding 101

3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Water Conservation through Xeriscape

4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Adaptastic

Join the CSU Environmental Learning Center as we explore the adaptations of animals that live in, on, and near the Poudre River.

Join the CSU Environmental Learning Center as we explore the adaptations of animals that live in, on, and near the Poudre River. 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Watershed Connections

Caring for a river means caring for the land or watershed that drains to it.

Here is the schedule of live music for Poudre RiverFest:

5 Clothing-Optional Swimming Holes in Colorado How daring are you? Do you have the chutzpah to venture out to a public place wearing zilch, to do some swimming or soaking?