Check Out This Massive $18.5 Million Cherry Hills Mansion

If you have always wanted to look inside a legit mansion in Colorado, you are in luck as we have one to show you. This 14th-century French country-style estate in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado is gigantic.

Situated on a 2.1-acre lot, this mansion has eight bedrooms, ten and a half bathrooms, and more than 23,000 square feet of living space throughout 44 total rooms. This is Colorado opulence at its finest and it could be your next home as it is listed for sale on Realtor for $18.5 million.

Let's take a look inside this Colorado mansion located at 20 Cherry Hills Drive in Cherry Hills Village.

According to Realtor, the last time this home sold was on June 5, 2013, for $1.3 million. The selling price per square foot was approximately $60. In 2023, this home's cost per square foot is around $798. For more information on this Cherry Hills Village mansion, see the listing on Realtor.

