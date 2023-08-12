Someone is Cutting Off the Tails of Horses in Colorado

This is a weird story out of the Denver Metro area as someone is cutting the tails off of horses. According to KDVR, numerous incidents of horses having their tails cut off have surfaced over the past few days at the Ken Caryl Equestrian Center.

What's So Special About Horse Tail Hair

There seems to be a black market of sorts for all kinds of things. One of those things is horsetails. The hair from a horse tail can be used for many things from arts and crafts to making violin bows.

The Ken Caryl Equestrian Center isn't the only location where horsetails have been cut in the Denver Metro area. KDVR says that other complaints have been posted online about horses' tails being cut over the course of three days.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the thefts of the horse tails. Those that could be responsible for the thefts could be charged with tampering and mischief. Anyone who has had a theft of a horse tail is encouraged to file a police report.

Source: KDVR

