2 Classic Colorado Events Bring Beers, Bikes and Adorable Corgis to One Town

Facebook/Tour de Fat, TSM/Dave Jensen, Canva.com

Fat Tire and big butts. You really can't put it much simpler than that. The Choice City will be hosting these annual events; one for its 24th outing, the other celebrating nine years.

Tour de Fat is known worldwide; a celebration of what makes Fort Collins, "Fort Collins." Tour de Corgi may not be as widely known, but it is known for its wide butts.

Facebook/Tour de Fat
loading...

The best part about these two events happening in Fort Collins is that we can attend them both; no need to pick which one.

You can get costumed-up for the Tour de Fat, whether you're participating or just spectating; then, come out again to see the costumed corgi's parade with their humans.

TSM/Dave Jensen
RELATED: SEE THE GREAT PHOTOS FROM 'TOUR DE CORGI' 2022

THE 24TH ANNUAL 'TOUR DE FAT' IN FORT COLLINS, COLORADO FOR 2023

  • Saturday, Aug. 26.
  • 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Costumed bike parade. Starts at City Park, then will loop around Mountain Avenue.
  • No cost to be in the parade.
  • 11:00 a.m. - New Belgium Brewing opens - live bands, entertainment, food trucks, and beers.
  • Fat Tire Cruiser Bike Giveaway: The winner of the Dance Contest in New Belgium will take home one of the coveted bikes.

THE 9TH ANNUAL 'TOUR DE CORGI' IN FORT COLLINS, COLORADO 2023

  • Saturday, Oct. 7.
  • Civic Center Park in Old Town, Fort Collins.
  • 9:30 a.m. - Event opens.
  • 10:00 a.m. - Costume Contest.
  • 12:00 p.m. - Corgi Parade through Old Town.
TSM/Dave Jensen
