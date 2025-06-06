Colorado is full of weird names all over the state. Some towns don't pronounce their names like you'd think they do. Other locations have place names that seem to be made up.

Regardless of where you are, you're going to see some native Colorado words that leave you scratching your head.

We're Looking at You, Colorado Towns

Let's start with a couple of towns that throw you off right away. If you're new to the state or just visiting, you're going to be in shock when you hear this.

Two towns in the Arkansas River Valley took their Spanish names and Colorado'd them. Buena Vista, and Salida.

You're probably thinking to yourself, the "Bwe-nah Vista," and the other is "Sa-lee-duh." You'd be correct in your Spanish pronunciations, but in Colorado it's "B-you-nah Vista," and "Sa-lie-duh."

That's just Colorado for you. We take things, all the things, and make them our own.

On the other spectrum of pronunciations, there are place names that originate from the Indigenous languages of the area. For example, on the Western Slope we have Uncompahgre and Ouray -- that's "Un-come-pa-gray," and "You-ray." Don't worry, they stump everyone.

Now that we've cleared up the place names, let's take a look at some of our town's mottos. We told you Colorado gets weird:

