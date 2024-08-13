Shopping in thrift stores is a great way to score a deal on things you don't need to buy new. They also help those who can't afford items they may need. If you scrounge around enough, you might even find a hidden treasure.

Donating unused items is a great way to clear the clutter around your house. Unless, of course, you're like the majority of us and put a garbage bag full of clothes in your trunk and never take it to donate -- don't lie, you know you've done it.

But, there are things you can't donate for multiple reasons. Some are common sense, others are just garbage items.

What are the Types of Things You Can't Donate to Colorado Thrift Stores

First and foremost, dangerous items. Think of things that can cause harm to another individual. That should come as common sense, but it's always a good reminder.

You might want to throw away the unusable items. Thrift stores don't want your trash, that's not what they're for. If it's something you don't use, and feel someone else could get use out of it, donate it.

We've made it easy for you to know if you can (or should) donate to local thrift shops around Colorado.

