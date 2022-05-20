If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try.

Colorado Pub Has Amazing Must Try Food

If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun more minor local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub In Colorado

Seriously, how can you look at that masterpiece and control yourself from drooling all over yourself? The Thirsty Lion Gastropub is located in the heart of Downtown Denver at 1605 Wynkoop St.

Any great pub has a pretzel the size of your face, right?

Maybe you're looking for something a little more "fancy." They have options like this delicious-looking Tuscan Romano Chicken. Seriously you have to try this.

I'm a sucker for a good fried chicken sandwich, so obviously looking at this one above is making me want to drive there as I type this out because it looks so bomb.

If I've not made you hungry yet, I've just proven why I can never be a salesman because if I failed after all of these amazing food pictures, I couldn't sell water in a desert. Next time you get stuck on what to eat, pop into the Thirsty Lion Gastropub in Denver and get your grub on.

