Nasty Google Reviews of Colorado’s South Platte River

Even a natural feature like Colorado's South Platte River can fall victim to spiteful and nasty Google reviews. Take a look at a handful of bad reviews of this Colorado attraction.

The South Platte River has been a cherished fishing spot for as long as anyone can remember, awarded Gold Medal Waters status by the Colorado Wildlife Commission. It appears as though some people don't care. The reviews pretty much speak for themselves.

Colorado's Awesome South Platte River

The South Platte is formed in Park County, Colorado, in the South Park grassland basin. According to Wikipedia, it then flows north through central Denver. It continues through the agricultural heartland of Piedmont. It is later joined by Saint Vrain Creek, the Little Thompson River, the Big Thompson River, and the Cache la Poudre River.

Some People Love The South Platte River

Those who enjoy fishing love the South Platte. K. Christopherson from the Colorado Fishing Network wrote:

The beauty of the river is not just the abundance of fish and easy access. Huge granite boulders lie in portions of the stream, fallen from the walls of the canyons. Much of the granite here is exfoliated, creating domed shapes that are both unusual and mystic. But take your eyes off those canyon walls - this river holds an abundance of trout - rainbows and browns - averaging anywhere from 4000 to 7000 fish per mile.

How Much Stock Should You Put In These Reviews

Over the last year, I've done posts about nasty Google reviews of the Colorado River, Mt. Garfield, Eisenhower Tunnel, and Colorado's I-70. Do Google reviews warrant consideration?

David Nguyen posted on medium.com:

Despite all these reviews — or perhaps because of them — the ratings on Google simply aren’t reliable. This can be frustrating for small business owners who suffer from phony reviews. And it misleads consumers into making purchases based on recommendations that aren’t based on facts or even opinions.

Good For a Laugh or Two

Check out the reviews below and you may find that many are simply people attempting to be funny. Unfortunately, those posts and their low scores skew the overall rating, making it difficult for the reader to gain an accurate picture of the business/attraction they are trying to research.

For your reading pleasure, and hopefully a good laugh or two, I proudly present these nasty reviews of Colorado's remarkable South Platte River.

