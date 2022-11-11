Colorado Ski Slopes Where You Can Use Your IKON Pass In 2022/2023

Did you know Colorado's Rocky Mountains are home to six of the best IKON PASS destinations? Check out six awesome Colorado slopes where you can put this pass to use during the 2022/2023 season.

If you're looking for a snow adventure, this pass can connect you with some of the most iconic mountains on Earth. Let's see where it can take you in the mountains of Colorado.

What Exactly is an Ikon Pass in Colorado?

Good question. According to the Ikon Pass official Facebook page:

The Ikon Pass is the new standard in season passes, connecting the most iconic mountains across the planet and delivering authentic, memorable snow adventures.

The IKON PASS grants access to a wide variety of ski locations. It's your passport to great mountains in California like Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, and Big Bear Mountain. In Vermont, it unlocks access to Stratton and Killington. In Utah, it's your gateway to Snowbird and Deer Valley Resort.

How Does Colorado's IKON PASS Work?

The IKON PASS is offered by Alterra Mountain Company, an American hospitality company with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. According to Wikipedia, the company is privately owned by KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Company, the owners of Aspen/Snowmass in Colorado. Put simply, it is a conglomerate of a number of ski resorts offering a combined season pass.

There are a variety of passes to choose from, including the Ikon Pass, Ikon Base Pass, and Ikon Session Pass 4-Day.

New Locations For 2022/2023

Some new IKON PASS additions for the 2022/2023 season include:

Lotte Arai Resort, Japan

Sun Peaks Resort, BC

Panorama, BC

Grandvalira Resorts, Andorra

Where To Use the Ikon Pass in Colorado

When it comes to the state of Colorado, you have fun locations to choose from. Interestingly, if you map out these six locations, they form something of a triangle. Imagine that, enjoying your winter activities in the Colorado Triangle. What a great way to "disappear" for a while.

Use Your Ikon Pass in Colorado at Arapahoe Basin

Arapahoe Basin Canva loading...

As they say on the IKON PASS website, Arapahoe Basin is "...known as The Legend for its long season, distinguished terrain, and breathtaking views."

Use Your IKON PASS in Colorado at Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain Canva loading...

"Kick off the day at Copper like an Olympian and carve down Andy’s Encore, Oh No, and Rosi’s Run—all professional-grade terrain that’s part of the U.S. Ski Team Speed Center." - ikonpass.com

Use Your IKON PASS in Colorado at Aspen/Snowmass

Aspen Snowmass Canva loading...

"Treat yourself to Aspen Highland’s crown jewel—Highland Bowl. Earn your turns with a 45-minute hike to get to the top. If you’re at Aspen Mountain on a powder day, take some turns on Walsh’s, Bell Mountain, and the—appropriately named—Dumps run." - ikonpass.com

Use Your IKON PASS in Colorado at Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Canva loading...

Everyone has heard of "Buddy's Run." Enjoy the "Champagne Powder."

Use Your IKON PASS in Colorado at Winter Park

Winter Park Canva loading...

North America's #1 ski resort - Winer Park Resort.

Use Your IKON PASS in Colorado at Eldora

Eldora Canva loading...

"With its sweeping views, the thrilling leg-burner Muleshoe is a true Eldora icon." - ikonpass.com

Waylon' Disclaimer

I do not represent IKON, or for that matter, any ski resort. As a matter of fact, I don't ski. This is not an endorsement for IKON. After researching their website, this service struck me as something you might be interested in. If one were a skiing enthusiast, this service may be of value.

