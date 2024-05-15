Colorado’s Royal Gorge Bridge Facts You May or May Not Know

If you're afraid of heights, the Royal Gorge Bridge in Canon City, Colo. may not be for you. It was once the highest bridge in the world.

When Was Colorado's Royal Gorge Bridge Built?

Constructed in 1929, by Lon Piper of San Antonio, Texas, and the president of the Royal Gorge Bridge and Amusement Company as a tourist attraction. The bridge spans the 1,250-foot-deep Royal Gorge carved by the Arkansas River, resting 955 feet above the rushing whitewater.

Colorado's Royal Gorge Bridge Isn't the Main Attraction

While the main attraction of the area is the massive bridge, the "amusement park" also features rides for kids, a zipline across the gorge, gondola rides, and of course, walking across the bridge. Automobiles can drive across the bridge before the attractions are opened or after they are closed.

