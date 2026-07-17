They've been calling this fish endangered for decades.

Now, after more than 30 years of trying to keep it around, the razorback sucker just earned a little breathing room. No, it's not because Grand Junction's baseball team is named after them.

It's just proof that decades of conservation actually moved the needle.

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A Fish That Looks Like It Lost a Fight With Evolution

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has officially downlisted the razorback sucker from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

If you've never seen one, picture a fish with a hump behind its head that looks oddly prehistoric. The bony ridge gives the razorback sucker its name, and it can grow to more than three feet long and weigh around 10 pounds.

It's native to the Colorado River Basin and still calls parts of Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and California home.

It's also a reminder that our rivers haven't always looked the way they do today.

The Green River Became the Comeback Story

The numbers tell the story better than any press release.

In the late 1990s, biologists counted roughly 100 wild adult razorback suckers in the Green River. Today, that same population is estimated at around 36,000 adults.

That didn't happen by accident.

State and federal agencies, tribal governments, conservation groups, and private partners spent decades stocking fish, restoring habitat, controlling invasive predators, monitoring populations, and figuring out what actually worked.

Sometimes conservation feels like throwing money into a river. This time, the river threw something back.

Read More: From a Trickle to a Torrent: The Secret Alpine Start of the Colorado River Near Rocky Mountain National Park

Still Threatened, Just for Different Reasons

Don't mistake "threatened" for "problem solved."

The razorback sucker still faces a tough future thanks to drought, changing river flows, declining nursery habitat, water quality concerns, and nonnative fish that are more than happy to make a meal out of young suckers.

The new designation simply recognizes that the species is no longer staring over the cliff quite the way it was in 1991.

Around western Colorado, we spend plenty of time talking about the Colorado River because of reservoirs, rafting, irrigation, and snowpack. Every once in a while, it's worth remembering there's an entire cast of native fish down there that's been trying to survive all the same headlines.

Grand Junction Legend’s Discovered Negatives Show Local Wildlife Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant was a Western Colorado native. Over his five decades in photography he captured thousands of wildlife images. Below you'll find a gallery of images lifted from recently discovered negatives. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan