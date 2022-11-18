Have you ever been on a road trip and stumbled upon an amazing Colorado restaurant that you had never heard of? It's like your tummy just won a tiny food lotto jackpot, especially if you know you'll be back through that area.

It's time for something we like to call 'Worth the Drive". Today we are doing restaurants. The only rules are that you have to stay in the state, and only recommend something you truly believe is worth the drive.

Get our free mobile app

A Menu as Big as the Mountains

Colorado is a great state to eat in. I've lived in 9 states and I'm impressed by how versatile the menu is in all four corners of Colorado. I'm surprised how many places have lamb, trout, and bison. Colorado is a big cattle state so I hope you like steak. We are also a great state for peaches and Rocky Ford cantaloupe.

Grand Junction's Most Popular Suggestions

Have you ever tried pizza from Beau Jo's Colorado Style Pizza? What about Slice420? Great to see some Colorado pizza places make the list below. As you make your way through the photos you'll see mentions for restaurants in Glenwood Springs, Gunnison, Montrose, and even a few places that are pretty close to home so you can eat even more.

Tell Us Your Favorite Restaurant Worth the Drive

We would love to hear a suggestion from you. Find the link below to drop a comment on our Facebook wall. You can also chat with the DJs in the studio by using our station app. Hit the chat button and tell us your favorite restaurant located someplace down the road in Colorado.

Colorado Restaurants that Grand Junction Says are Worth the Drive Colorado is loaded with great places to eat. Some are close to home, while others may be located across the state. Check out 25 suggestions for great restaurants in Colorado that are totally worth the drive.

KEEP GOING: 15 Small Town Colorado Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive Some of Colorado's small towns are home to some amazing menus!