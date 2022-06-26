Play a Round of Putt-Putt at These Mini-Golf Courses in Colorado

Mini-golf is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy together. Fortunately, there are plenty of putt-putt courses around Colorado and now that summer is in full swing, it's the perfect time to try your hand at sinking a hole in one.

From unique, themed courses featuring obstacles and props to playing alongside a beautiful lake, here are some entertaining mini-golf options around the state.

Fort Fun - Fort Collins

The closest course to home is at Fort Fun, located at 1513 E. Mulberry Street. Fort Fun offers two unique courses: The Old Fort and Fantasy Course. Each has its own props representing the theme, such as Camp Collins Officer’s Quarters and a butterfly garden.

RiNo Country Club - Denver

The RiNo Country Club is Denver's newest miniature golf course. The adults-only establishment at 3763 Wynkoop Street has a dive-bar vibe, with a nine-hole putt-putt course in the back.

Putter's Pride - Denver

This exciting location offers 54-holes of fun, featuring dragons, windmills, ponds, and more. Putter's Pride is in the city but feels like an epic escape during a hot summer day.

Tiny Town Miniature Golf - Estes Park

The Tiny Town Miniature Golf Course has been operating in Estes Park for more than 60 years. Guests love being surrounded by scenic views of the Rocky Mountains and Longs Peak in the background as they play. Golfers who get a hole-in-one on the 19th hole receive a free round.

Monster Mini-Golf - Centennial

One of the most unique putt-putt courses can be found in Centennial. Monster Mini-Golf has 18-holes with creepy creatures lurking around every corner. The course is lit by glow-in-the-dark lights.

Colorado Journey Miniature Golf - Littleton

Colorado Journey Miniature Golf has lots to look at on its grounds. This Littleton location has two 18-hole courses that are inspired by Colorado landmarks such as the Garden of the Gods and the Florissant fossil beds. Visit this mini-golf course at 5150 S. Windermere Street.

Alpine Mini-Golf - Lake City

This high-altitude course lets golfers play 18-holes of putt-putt in an enchanted forest in Lake City, Colorado. The whole family will have fun playing at Alpine Mini-Golf!

Aqua Golf - Denver

Thirty-six holes of mini-gold next to the water? Yes, please! Denver's Aqua Golf is not only next to Overland Lake, but the course itself has waterfalls too. Try a round at this awesome urban putt-putt course.

Bananas Fun Park - Grand Junction

If you find yourself in Grand Junction, Bananas Fun Park is an entertaining place to play a round of putt-putt. The challenging 18-hole course is a combination between classic obstacles and sports props.

Gateway Fun Park - Boulder

Pink elephants and green gorillas are just a few of the characters found at Gateway Fun Park. The park has two beautiful, water-filled 18-hole miniature golf courses. Plan a day of fun at 4800 28th Street in Boulder.

Legends Miniature Golf - Colorado Springs

Legends Miniature Golf offers three different 18-hole miniature golf courses with themes of World Wonders, Animal Kingdom, and Western Frontier. Giant animals, the Eiffel Tower, and a pirate ship are just some of the obstacles that line the putt-putt area. This course can be found at 6654 Dalby Drive in Colorado Springs.

Meandering Moose Mini-Golf - Grand Lake

Meandering Moose is a charming 18-hole mini-course located in beautiful Grand Lake, Colorado. The holes wind their way up and down several tiers carved into the earth and include many rock formations and several water features. Take a swing at this course during the summers at 528 Grand Avenue.

