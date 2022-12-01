Colorado + Utah Parks Among Top 10 Most Dangerous National Parks

While America's National Parks can be some of the most beautiful places on Earth, they can also be some of the most dangerous places to visit.

57 deaths have occurred inside Colorado's National Parks. 71 deaths have occurred inside Utah's National Parks. Scroll on to find out which National Parks saw the most fatalities.

America's Most Dangerous National Park

The most dangerous National Park in America is The Grand Canyon, National Park. A total of 134 deaths have occurred at the Grand Canyon making it America's most dangerous National Park. A total of 27 people have fallen into the canyon and died, and 42 people have died in the park from natural causes or medical conditions.

The Most Dangerous National Parks in Colorado

Colorado's most dangerous National Park is Rocky Mountain National Park. RMNP ranks #8 overall on the list of the Top 50 most Dangerous National Parks from Outforia.com. 49 people have died inside Colorado's most popular National Park. 18 people have fallen to their deaths in the park, 1 person was poisoned, and 1 homicide has even taken place in the park.

Utah's Most Dangerous National Parks

The most dangerous National Park in Utah is Zion National Park. 43 deaths have occurred in Zion National Park with 22 fatal falls. Zion National Park ranks 10th on the list of the Top 50 most Dangerous National Parks. Scroll on to see the most dangerous National Parks located in Colorado and Utah.

