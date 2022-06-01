Colorado Meth Bust: Traffic Stop Yields 30 Pounds of Meth

Colorado police are working hard to keep the streets clear of dangerous drugs and their efforts aren't going unnoticed.

According to a press release from the Eagle County Sherriff's office, 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop.

Get our free mobile app

Protecting Colorado Highways and Beyond

Detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department recently stopped a vehicle traveling down I-70 near the town of Avon for following too closely to another vehicle.

When officers came in contact with the occupants of the vehicle they discovered that the passenger was in possession of an illegally concealed handgun.

Colorado Police Bring Out the Big Dogs

Upon further review of the items in the vehicle, the officers decided to deploy a K9 to assist with the search.

The K9 alerted police to the rear end of the truck, where a spare tire containing 30 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered.

Colorado Charges for Arizona Men

The driver of the vehicle, Jesus Omar Atondo Arrellanes, age 27 of Arizona is being held on a $100,000 bond and is now facing several felony drug charges including:

Distribution of a schedule 1 controlled substance - methamphetamine, a class 1 Drug Felony

Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance - methamphetamine, a class 4 Drug Felony

Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance - cocaine, a class 1 Drug Misdemeanor

Special Offender importation of methamphetamine, a class 1 Drug Felony

Special Offender for possession of a deadly weapon, a class 1 Drug Felony

The passenger of the vehicle, Jesus Manuel Cecena Portillo, age 24 of Arizona is being held on a $100,000 bond, for the above charges and additional charges including:

Introduction of contraband - a class 4 Felony

Carrying a concealed weapon - a class 1 Misdemeanor

Meth Addiction in Grand Junction: A Mother's Tragic Story Behind every news headline about drugs in Grand Junction , there is a story of real people with real lives and a world of real problems. The names in this story have been changed, but the story is true and the heartbreak is real. This is real life in Grand Junction, Colorado. This is Veronica's story.