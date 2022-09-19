Colorado Selects the 20 Best Places to go for Mac and Cheese

Colorado is a Mac & Cheese loving state, and the best part is we are not shy about proclaiming our love for this all-American comfort food.

One version of history proclaims macaroni and cheese was first introduced by Virginian Mary Randolph in 1824. She wrote down a recipe described as "macaroni and cheese", with the ingredients macaroni, cheese, and butter, all baked together in a hot oven.

Colorado's Favorite Comfort Food

While Mary should be proud of her recipe, you can also trace the mighty mac back to 13th-century Italian cookbooks that included a dish called "de lasanis".

Here in the states, we grew up on Kraft macaroni and cheese with the mystery cheese powder. Some fell in love with Velveeta and ditched the powder for a more gooey satisfaction.

Colorado Says It's All About the Cheese

What's the best kind of cheese to use with macaroni? It's totally up to you. Popular cheeses that go well with homemade mac n cheese include cheddar, parmesan, gruyere, brie, gouda, and Monterey jack. Adding bacon makes it even more amazing. What are your favorite additions to good old-fashioned macaroni and cheese?

What is the Most Popular Mac and Cheese in the Store?

Believe it or not, in 2022 Google still ranks Kraft Macaroni and Cheese as the most popular brand followed by Lean Cuisine Vermont White Cheddar Mac and Cheese.

We asked you which restaurants in Grand Junction are serving up THE BEST macaroni and cheese. Scroll on for 20 restaurants that do mac n cheese the right way.

Colorado's Top Picks for the 20 Best Places to go for Mac and Cheese Mac & Cheese is one of America's favorite comfort foods. We asked you to tell us about a restaurant in Colorado that serves your favorite side of macaroni and cheese. Scroll on to see the top 20 recommendations and add one of your own.

