When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.

Location of Colorado's Jellystone Park

Jellystone Park is located right between Denver and Colorado Springs off of I-25 near Larkspur. If that name sounds familiar, it's likely because Larkspur is also home to the Renaissance Festival and, consequently, the dreaded Renaissance Festival traffic through that stretch.

The park itself is located at 650 Sky View Lane, Larkspur, Colorado 80118 which is just north of the town.

Colorado's Jellystone Park is Full of Fun

Jellystone Park is quite literally the Disneyland of RV Parks. With a Yogi Bear theme, the park is full of fun activities for kids and adults. These activities include, but are not limited to, playing on one of the playgrounds, swimming in the pools, playing at the water park, playing a game of mini-golf, playing in the arcade, bouncing on the bouncy pillow, and even bowling.

In addition, some of the more adult-friendly attractions include a volleyball court, basketball court, multiple tennis courts, hot tub, and food trucks with adult beverages.

Details about Colorado's Jellystone Park

Colorado's Jellystone Park costs $150 to park your RV with water, electric, and septic hookups. This spot also includes a fire pit and picnic table. In addition, there are laundry services and even restrooms with showers. Plus, the grounds are massive so you can even rent a golf cart to get yourself around.

Now that you know about Colorado's Jellystone Park, take a look at all of the fun you're in for by visiting there:

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado Take a virtual tour of every kid’s favorite RV park – Jellystone Park in Larkspur, Colorado.



