Stroll Through Colorado’s Amazing Ice Castles from the Comfort of Your Couch
Some of Colorado's most popular winter attractions are always frozen solid. Don't worry, they're supposed to be that way. Bundle up for a magical day --or evening-- in Cripple Creek or Eagle.
Colorado's Ice Castles Continue an Annual Tradition
Colorado's ice castle have moved locations a few times, but that doesn't mean they're not as magical as they've ever been.
This year, the icy kingdoms found their homes in Cripple Creek and Eagle.
You can visit Cripple Creek's castles through February. Dates and times vary, but you'll want to purchase tickets ahead of time.
In Eagle, the ice castle will host until the second week of February. Dates and times vary, but you'll want to purchase tickets ahead of time.
There is something for everyone from walking through the frozen hallways and arches to sliding down an ice-cold slide.
The History of Ice Castles in Colorado
Ice castles in Colorado aren't a new phenomenon. One of the most famous ice castle --or ice palace as it was known back then-- was in Leadville, Colo.
It was opened in January of 1896 after it was constructed in a short 36 days. The attraction was closed in March of that year after it began to melt --strange how spring works.
The folks in Leadville were hoping the attraction would be an annual event, but the original was such a financial disaster that it would never be repeated.
