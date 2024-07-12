We're no strangers to hot temperatures in western Colorado. That doesn't mean we're immune to the effects that could potentially be deadly.

With this weekend's temperatures reaching into the 100s, and possibly continuing into next week, there are precautions you can take to make sure you're staying safe.

How Can I Stay Safe During This Colorado Heat Spell?

First and foremost, just don't go outside if you don't need to. Staying inside in the AC (especially if you have AC and not a swamp cooler) can't be beaten. Who wants to go outside when temps reach these levels?

If you must go outside, do it early in the morning, or later in the evening. Although, if you look at the hourly temps, it won't cool off until well after 10 p.m.

Drink lots of water. My wife constantly tells me to drink water because I'm not too fond of drinking water --it's the little kid trapped in my mind. I'm trying though.

Find the shadiest spot to spend your time if you do want to be outside. We're not talking about the dangerous part of town, more like a tree or umbrella. Seriously, the sun is an a-hole, it wants to kill you. Remember when you were a kid and you could spend all day in the sun? Something has changed, because it's not the same sun it used to be.

Never. Ever. Ever. Ever. EVER. Leave your pets or kids in the car. Like, NEVER. It doesn't matter if you think you'll only be doing whatever for a few seconds. It's not worth it. Just. Don't. Do. It! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Lastly, know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you're not feeling normal from the heat, seek medical attention.

