If your household is worried about when SNAP benefits will stop due to the government shutdown, you’re not alone, and you’re not without help.

Across Western Colorado, dozens of food banks and community programs are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry.

Whether you live in the Grand Valley, the mountain towns, or the smaller rural counties, these local organizations are providing groceries, fresh produce, and essential household supplies.

Mesa County

Community Food Bank of Grand Junction

Address: 476 28 ½ Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Hours: Monday–Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Website: foodbankgj.org

This long-running local nonprofit has served Mesa County for over four decades, providing nutritious food to anyone in need.

Food Bank of the Rockies: Western Slope Distribution Center

Address: 698 Long Acre Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81505

Website: foodbankrockies.org

The Western Slope hub of the Food Bank of the Rockies supplies more than a dozen counties and operates mobile food pantries in rural areas.

Delta County

Delta Food Pantry

Address: 628 Meeker Street (alley behind St. Michael’s Church), Delta, CO

Hours: Monday–Friday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; fourth Tuesday of each month, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Website: deltafoodpantry.org

Anyone residing in Delta County can receive food assistance here — no income qualification required.

Montrose County

Sharing Ministries Food Bank

Address: 49 North 1st Street, Montrose, CO 81401

Phone: 970-240-8385

Website: sharingministries.com

Open to all, this organization serves Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel, and Gunnison counties with food boxes and household goods.

Garfield County and Surrounding Areas

LIFT-UP (Food Pantry Program)

Addresses: Carbondale: 520 South 3rd Street Rifle: 800 Railroad Avenue Parachute: 201 East 1st Street

Website: liftup.org

LIFT-UP serves Garfield, Eagle, and Pitkin counties with weekly pantries, fresh produce, and emergency food programs.

Eagle County

The Community Market (Eagle Valley Community Foundation)

Addresses: 760 Lindbergh Drive Unit 7, Gypsum, CO 81637 429 Edwards Access Road Suite A202, Edwards, CO 81632

Website: eaglevalleycf.org

Provides healthy groceries, fresh produce, and dairy through in-person shopping and mobile markets throughout Eagle County.

The Salvation Army Vail Valley Food Pantry

Address: 322 East Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, CO

Website: vail.salvationarmy.org

Offers food baskets, diapers, and hygiene kits for Eagle County residents.

Ouray County

Ouray County Food Pantry

Address: 602 Cora Street, Ridgway, CO 81432

Hours: Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Website: ouraycountyfoodpantry.org

Run entirely by volunteers, this pantry serves residents of Ouray County with shelf-stable food, household, and personal-care items.

Rio Blanco County

Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry

Locations: Meeker: 779 Sulphur Creek Road Rangely: 17497 West Highway 64

Website: rbc.us

Mobile pantry distributions help ensure that isolated and rural areas still have access to free groceries and basic supplies.

Regional Resource

Western Colorado 211

This free referral service connects callers to the nearest food pantries, meal sites, and emergency resources across the Western Slope.

What These Pantries Need Most

If you’re able to donate, these items are in highest demand across Western Colorado:

Canned vegetables, beans, soups, meats, and tuna

Peanut butter and shelf-stable milk

Pasta, rice, and grains

Fresh produce and fruit cups

Baby diapers, wipes, and formula

Feminine hygiene products and toiletries

Paper towels, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies

How to Use This List

Always call ahead to confirm hours — some pantries rotate schedules or require ID.

Bring a reusable bag or box to carry groceries.

Spread the word — these programs are open to anyone facing food insecurity.

Western Colorado communities take care of their own. If your SNAP benefits ended or you’re short on groceries this month, there’s a pantry, church, or mobile market nearby ready to help.

