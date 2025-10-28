These Western Colorado Food Banks Are Stepping Up for Families in Need
If your household is worried about when SNAP benefits will stop due to the government shutdown, you’re not alone, and you’re not without help.
Across Western Colorado, dozens of food banks and community programs are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry.
Whether you live in the Grand Valley, the mountain towns, or the smaller rural counties, these local organizations are providing groceries, fresh produce, and essential household supplies.
Mesa County
Community Food Bank of Grand Junction
- Address: 476 28 ½ Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501
- Hours: Monday–Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Website: foodbankgj.org
This long-running local nonprofit has served Mesa County for over four decades, providing nutritious food to anyone in need.
Food Bank of the Rockies: Western Slope Distribution Center
- Address: 698 Long Acre Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81505
- Website: foodbankrockies.org
The Western Slope hub of the Food Bank of the Rockies supplies more than a dozen counties and operates mobile food pantries in rural areas.
Delta County
Delta Food Pantry
- Address: 628 Meeker Street (alley behind St. Michael’s Church), Delta, CO
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; fourth Tuesday of each month, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Website: deltafoodpantry.org
Anyone residing in Delta County can receive food assistance here — no income qualification required.
Montrose County
Sharing Ministries Food Bank
- Address: 49 North 1st Street, Montrose, CO 81401
- Phone: 970-240-8385
- Website: sharingministries.com
Open to all, this organization serves Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel, and Gunnison counties with food boxes and household goods.
Garfield County and Surrounding Areas
LIFT-UP (Food Pantry Program)
- Addresses:
- Carbondale: 520 South 3rd Street
- Rifle: 800 Railroad Avenue
- Parachute: 201 East 1st Street
- Website: liftup.org
LIFT-UP serves Garfield, Eagle, and Pitkin counties with weekly pantries, fresh produce, and emergency food programs.
Eagle County
The Community Market (Eagle Valley Community Foundation)
- Addresses:
- 760 Lindbergh Drive Unit 7, Gypsum, CO 81637
- 429 Edwards Access Road Suite A202, Edwards, CO 81632
- Website: eaglevalleycf.org
Provides healthy groceries, fresh produce, and dairy through in-person shopping and mobile markets throughout Eagle County.
The Salvation Army Vail Valley Food Pantry
- Address: 322 East Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, CO
- Website: vail.salvationarmy.org
Offers food baskets, diapers, and hygiene kits for Eagle County residents.
Ouray County
Ouray County Food Pantry
- Address: 602 Cora Street, Ridgway, CO 81432
- Hours: Thursdays, 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Website: ouraycountyfoodpantry.org
Run entirely by volunteers, this pantry serves residents of Ouray County with shelf-stable food, household, and personal-care items.
Rio Blanco County
Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry
- Locations:
- Meeker: 779 Sulphur Creek Road
- Rangely: 17497 West Highway 64
- Website: rbc.us
Mobile pantry distributions help ensure that isolated and rural areas still have access to free groceries and basic supplies.
Regional Resource
Western Colorado 211
- Call: 2-1-1
- Website: wc211.org
This free referral service connects callers to the nearest food pantries, meal sites, and emergency resources across the Western Slope.
What These Pantries Need Most
If you’re able to donate, these items are in highest demand across Western Colorado:
- Canned vegetables, beans, soups, meats, and tuna
- Peanut butter and shelf-stable milk
- Pasta, rice, and grains
- Fresh produce and fruit cups
- Baby diapers, wipes, and formula
- Feminine hygiene products and toiletries
- Paper towels, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies
How to Use This List
- Always call ahead to confirm hours — some pantries rotate schedules or require ID.
- Bring a reusable bag or box to carry groceries.
- Spread the word — these programs are open to anyone facing food insecurity.
Western Colorado communities take care of their own. If your SNAP benefits ended or you’re short on groceries this month, there’s a pantry, church, or mobile market nearby ready to help.
