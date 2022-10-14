Farmer’s Almanac: Will Colorado Become a Hibernation Zone this Winter?

Colorado's winter predictions are ready from the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmer's Almanac for the winter of 2022 to 2023. Let's take a closer look at what these trusted guides say about the upcoming winter season.

Like most years, the forecast is split between winter on the front range and the generally milder winters on the western slope. Still, one of these guides also says Colorado could become a 'hibernation zone', especially for the second half of the season.

Winter Prediction from the Old Farmer's Almanac

It's to be a fairly straightforward winter according to the Old Farmer's Almanac this year. They are predicting a wet and mild winter for the western half of the United States, with above-average snowfall in the southern Rockies. The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for cold and dryer weather on the Front Range, and a milder, wetter season west of the Continental Divide.

Which Farmer's Almanac Should Wes Listen to?

The Farmer's Almanac is a different publication than the Old Farmer's Almanac. The old almanac was introduced in Maine in 1792. The Farmer's Almanac was first issued in Dublin in 1818.

Winter Prediction from the Farmer's Almanac

In the Farmer's Almanac, they are not as optimistic. This publication says to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this season. A big winter storm is expected to impact Colorado in early January, bringing heavy snow and bitterly cold temps to the state. Colorado should expect more heavy snow in mid-January, and the Farmer's Almanac notes that the month could end with some of the coldest arctic air we have seen in years.

