Like it or not, fall is coming, and it's about to set Colorado on fire all over again.

So let's skip the daydreaming and get right to it. The best color show of the year is almost here, and you don't want to be the one who blinked and missed it.

Before winter barges in and shuts the whole thing down, take a minute to appreciate the flame-colored glory rolling across Colorado.

Get our free mobile app

That annual explosion of reds, oranges, and golds is on its way, and 2026 is shaping up to be a good one. Keep scrolling to see the fall color map and dates.

The Most Scenic Fall Drives in Colorado for 2026

Colorado never lets you down when leaf-peeping season hits. Here are a few routes worth clearing your calendar for.

Read More: Fall Color Drives: Buffalo Pass Near Steamboat Springs

Michael Vi Michael Vi

Grand Mesa is right in our backyard, a short hop from Grand Junction. You get shimmering aspen groves, big open views, and none of the all-day windshield time. If you only make one trip this fall, this is the easy yes.

Photo by Intricate Explorer on Unsplash body of water near mountain during daytime

Kebler Pass holds one of the largest aspen stands on the planet. It's the kind of drive that makes people pull over just to stand there and stare. If you've somehow never done it, let 2026 be the year you finally go.

Jim Glab Jim Glab

The I-70 Corridor is your move if you want jaw-dropping scenery without wandering too far off the beaten path. You stay on the main road and still get a front-row seat to the whole color show.

Pro Tips for a Perfect Fall-Color Trip in Colorado

Go on a weekday if you can. Yeah, prying yourself loose from work or school is a pain, but weekdays are how you dodge the crowds and actually enjoy the drive instead of staring at brake lights.

Check the maps before you commit. Peek at foliage trackers and the weather a week or two out so you time it for peak color. Stay flexible and let the leaves tell you when to go.

Read More: See Stunning Photos of Colorado's Fall Colors Without Leaving Home

Get out there early. Morning light makes those golden leaves practically glow, and you'll beat the traffic while you're at it. Win-win.

Fall in Colorado is short, and it does not wait around.

Whether you're headed up the Grand Mesa, tackling Kebler Pass, or just cruising I-70, the whole trick is simple: get out there while the getting's good.

Give it a few weeks and the golds are gone, winter's here, and you're wishing you'd gone when you had the chance.

When Do Fall Colors Peak Around Colorado in 2026? Colorado's colors don't all flip at once. The show starts up in the high country and works its way down to the plains over several weeks. Use this guide to see when each region should hit its prime in 2026 so you can time your leaf-peeping run just right. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Here's a Taste of the Fall Colors You'll See Around Colorado This Year We totally understand if you don't have the time --or want-- to head to the mountains to view Colorado's awesome fall colors. Don't worry, we got you. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray