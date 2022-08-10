Check out Beautiful Instruments at Colorado Custom Guitar Show

It doesn't take much for a guitarist to start drooling over guitars. As a guitarist myself, the minute I walk into a Guitar Center I find myself transported to a new world where I can spend hours on end enjoying myself around the instruments.

However, something similar with even pricier guitars, most of which were all made in Colorado just took place; an event called the Colorado Custom Guitar Show and Luthiers Expo.

When and Where is the Colorado Custom Guitar Show and Luthiers Expo?

This year's Colorado Custom Guitar Show and Luthiers Expo took place on Sunday, March 20th, 2022 at the Delta Hotel in Thornton, Colorado just north of Denver.

What Was at the Colorado Custom Guitar Show and Luthiers Expo?

The guitar show was jam-packed with amazing, beautiful, stunning instruments, most of which were built right here in Colorado.

The show featured Colorado companies like Zimbelman Guitars out of Colorado Springs, Dobrato Resophonic Guitars out of Gunnison, Flammang Guitars, Andy Bennett Guitars, Harvest Guitars out of Englewood, Rebirth Guitars, NDG Guitars out of Colorado Springs, and many others.

These companies specialize in different and unique types of instruments as well. For example, Dobrato makes a resonator guitar with a b-bar tremolo, Harvest Guitars specializes in beautiful woodworking in their instruments, and Rebirth Guitars takes guitar bodies to a new, almost cosmic level.

In addition, as if it couldn't get any better for guitar nerds, there just so happened to be a 'vintage voltage' expo next to the guitar show which showcased, among other things, vintage tube amps.

Take a look at photos from this year's Colorado Custom Guitar Show and Luthers Expo:

