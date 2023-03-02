12 Western Colorado Brewery Locations You Can Visit For Colorado Pint Day

A special day in Colorado is almost here. A day to raise a limited edition Colorado glass and tip one back for a good cause.

Beer drinkers will welcome back Colorado Pint Day this April with a chance to grab the coveted annual glassware before it's all gone. Thankfully, this state-wide event has several participating locations right here in Fruita and Grand Junction so you don't have to drive to Denver to participate.

Get our free mobile app

What is Colorado Pint Day?

In 2023, Colorado Pint Day will be the largest yet with over 200 breweries pitching in.

Note that this beer-drinking holiday is not to be taken lightly. Snooze and you'll miss the glassware because it will sell out. People collect these glasses hard. This year's design comes from Denver's Copper Kettle Brewing Company and is called 'The Great Colorado Road Trip'.

All the participating breweries in the state of Colorado agree each year to give $1 of each pint glass sold to the Colorado Brewers Guild. This money helps promote independent craft breweries in the Centennial State.

When is Colorado Pint Day?

Colorado Pint Day is coming up on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023.

Participants in Fruita/Grand Junction?

You can find this year's Pint Day glasses while they last at the following locations according to Coloradobeer.org.

These 12 Western Colorado Brewery Locations Participating in Colorado Pint Day Check out 12 breweries in western Colorado that will be participating in Colorado Pint Day. This year's limited edition glassware will feature the theme 'The Great Colorado Road Tip'. Visit a participating brewery on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023 to get yours.

LOOK: Grand Junction Area Brewery Locations and Featured Beers Beer connoisseurs looking for a brewery in Grand Junction will appreciate all the delicious libations these breweries in Grand Junction offers.