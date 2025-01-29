One thing we know for sure, you won't be surprised by the Colorado counties that topped the Colorado State Patrol's list of most speeding tickets. Hint: your county is probably on there.

So, What Are the Colorado Counties on the List?

So glad you asked. Topping the list is El Paso with 2,161 speeding tickets. If you've ever driven in Colorado Springs, you'd know their drivers aren't the best. Add in the small mountain towns that surround the "big city" and you have a recipe for disaster.

Read More: How to Avoid an Unnecessary Speeding Ticket in Colorado

Next up is Douglas County with 862 tickets. That's a huge drop-off compared to El Paso. It must be the farther south you drive on I-25 the worse the drivers get.

Let's move up to part of the I-70 corridor in Jefferson County. They came in third with 831 tickets. How could this be? This area includes so much traffic coming out of and going into the mountain areas. Not to mention a big chunk of traffic going into and out of Denver. That's a surprising amount of traffic there.

This one came as a shock to me, Fremont County is number 4. 727 tickets were issued in this very rural part of Colorado. However, when I first moved to Colorado, my friend told me you can speed anywhere, except the small towns. Maybe someone didn't get that memo while driving through Fremont.

Lastly, a county that near and dear to our hearts is Mesa County. This comes as no surprise to any of the Western Slope residents. I-70 through the Valley is a race track. We take the "if you ain't first; you're last" mentality while driving anywhere in the county.

Get our free mobile app

What are the Worst Colorado Roads for Speeding?

One guess as to the worst ... give up? I-70. Of course, it is the main thoroughfare through the state. I-25 comes in second followed by Highway 50, Highway 24 (we see you Freemont County,) and Highway 285.

Y'all might need this info:

How to Avoid Getting a Speeding Ticket in Colorado Whether you are an intentional speeder or an accidental speeder, there are some ways to reduce your chances of getting a speeding ticket - or to have one stick. Scroll on for a look at some ways you can avoid getting a speeding ticket in Colorado. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews

Colorado Towns and Counties That Allow ATVs/OHVs on Their Roads Off-road vehicles are a popular pastime in Colorado. Some towns even allow them to travel on their roads. There are, however, certain guidelines to follow.

Here's a breakdown of the towns and counties that allow ATVs/OHVs on their roads.

These are just summaries, and you should check the location's individual rules and restrictions before you go. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray