Here’s a Massive List of All the Colleges Universities in Colorado
Did you know that Colorado is one of the most highly educated states?
According to a report from Axios Denver, Colorado is home to the second most educated population, only following behind the state of Massachusetts.
How Colorado Compares to the Rest of the U.S.
Approximately 42% of Colorado's residents hold a bachelor's degree. Just 5 years ago, only 38% of Colorado residents held a bachelor's degree, meaning, we're only getting smarter here in Colorado.
The state of Colorado even beats the U.S' bachelor's educated average of 33%.
Massachusetts has a 3% lead with 45% of the state's residents holding a bachelor's degree.
Compared to the rest of America, Colorado also has a younger population with a median age of 36.9 compared to 38.2 for the U.S. In addition, 4% of Colorado's current residents actually moved from a different state in the prior year.
All in all, it looks like Colorado is the place to be for the young and educated.
All The Public 2 & 4 Year Colleges in Colorado
There are 31 public colleges/universities in the state of Colorado. 14 of these colleges are 4-year schools and the remaining 17 colleges are 2-year schools. 53% of those attending are female, while 47% are male.
Here are all the public 2 & 4-year colleges in Colorado:
- Adams State University
- Aims Community College
- Arapahoe Community College
- Colorado Mesa University
- Colorado Mountain College
- Colorado Northwestern Community College
- Colorado School of Mines
- Colorado State University
- Colorado State University-Pueblo
- Community College of Aurora
- Community College of Denver
- CSU-Global Campus
- Emily Griffith Technical College
- Fort Lewis College
- Front Range Community College
- Lamar Community College
- Metropolitan State University of Denver
- Morgan Community College
- Northeastern Junior College
- Otero College
- Pickens Technical College
- Pikes Peak Community College
- Pueblo Community College
- Red Rocks Community College
- Technical College of the Rockies
- Trinidad State College
- University of Colorado Boulder
- University of Colorado Colorado Springs
- University of Colorado Denver
- University of Northern Colorado
- Western Colorado University
All the Private 2 & 4 Year Colleges in Colorado
There are 72 private colleges/universities in the state of Colorado. 56% of those attending a private college in Colorado are female, while 44% are male.
Here are all the private 2 & 4-year colleges in Colorado:
- AdventHealth University
- Arizona College of Nursing - Aurora
- Arizona College of Nursing - Colorado Springs
- Artios Christian College
- Asbury Theological Seminary
- Aspen University Inc
- Augustine Institute
- Bear Valley Bible Institute
- BEE World (Biblical Education by Extension World)
- Capella University
- Central American Theological Seminary
- Chambers College
- Charis Bible College
- Christian Learning Institute
- College for Financial Planning
- Colorado Biblical University
- Colorado Christian University
- Colorado College
- Colorado School of Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Colorado Technical University
- Colorado Theological Seminary
- Columbia College, Denver Campus
- Concorde Career College
- Denver College of Nursing
- Denver Seminary
- DeVry University
- ECPI University
- Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
- Front Range Bible Institute
- Gateway Seminary
- Global Prayer School
- Harvest Bible College
- Harvest University
- Holmes Institute
- Iliff School of Theology
- Institute of Taoist Education and Acupuncture
- International Reformed University & Seminary
- Johns Hopkins University
- Lesley University
- Liberty University
- Loyola Institute for Ministry, Loyola University New Orleans
- Loyola University in Maryland, The Montessori Institute
- Master's International University of Divinity
- Miami University
- Naropa University
- Nazarene Bible College
- New Geneva Theological Seminary
- Newman University
- Norwich University
- Nova Southeastern University
- Patriot Bible University
- Platt College
- Regis University
- Relay Graduate School of Education
- Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
- Rocky Mountain School of Ministry & Theology
- Rocky Vista University
- Sangre de Cristo Seminary
- School Of the Prophets Christian University
- Southwest Acupuncture College
- St. John Vianney Theological Seminary
- Strayer University
- SUM Bible College and Theological Seminary
- Summit Christian College
- Taft University System
- The Iliff School of Theology
- The Way International, Camp Gunnison, Inc.
- University of Arizona Global Campus
- University of Denver
- University of Maryland Global Campus
- University of Phoenix
- Veritas College International
- Wagner University
- Webster University
- William Tennent School of Theology
- Yeshiva Torah Institute
- Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary