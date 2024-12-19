If you're like me, you have to know where Santa is in the world and roughly when he's going to make it to your house so you're not awake when he does.

Luckily, the fine folks at NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) use their fancy-dancy radar system to keep a keen eye on good old St. Nick.

The Tradition Tracking Santa Claus

It's one of my fondest memories of Christmas. My family and I would spend the night at my grandparents' house yearly. I remember asking how Santa knew where we were, but the adults of the house ensured he knew where we were because he was Santa.

As nighttime grew closer, we'd sit around the TV watching WJRT out of Flint, Michigan as they showed their weather radar tracking Santa's location. That's when we knew it was time to go to bed.

Like most kids, we were giddy with anticipation of what Santa would leave under the Christmas tree.

Colorado's NORAD Santa Tracker

NORAD, located somewhere in Colorado Springs --we know where but that sounds better-- offers a high-tech option for tracking Santa Claus. The defense organization began tracking Santa in 1955 under the name CONAD (Continental Air Defense Command,) switching to NORAD in 1958.

On Christmas Eve, the tracking begins as Santa starts his journey around the world.

To help with your anticipation, NORAD offers fun games, interesting facts about Christmas around the world, and more tidbits about Santa and his sleigh. Did you know that Santa's sleigh weighs 75,000 gumdrops and took its first flight in 343 A.D.?

Thank you, NORAD, I learned a lot.

If I were you, I'd put the app on my phone or tablet to make sure I know exactly where Santa is at any given moment.

