Colorado Celebrity Appears In Adorable & Hilarious Valentine Video

A celebrity from Colorado plays an important role in a hilarious short film celebrating, sort of, a recent holiday. Here's a completely different spin on Valentine's Day, through the eyes of a child.

Take a good look at the image above. Do you recognize this person? You've seen her decked out as her alter ego countless times over the last 42 years.

Get our free mobile app

Written By a Kid

The video is called "The First Valentimes Day... That I Don't Believe." For the record, that's not a typo. Throughout this short film, the holiday is repeatedly referred to as "Valentimes Day." It's the 13th installment in a series of videos called "Written By a Kid."

Do You Recognize This Actress?

The actress in question is the woman with red hair playing the role of "The Mother." She's the one performing the musical number in the middle and at the end.

You've seen this woman thousands of times since 1981, but rarely appearing in her real ego. Prior to the early 1980s, you probably spotted her in a number of drive-in movie features, not to mention more than a few episodes of Fantasy Island, St. Elsewhere, and Happy Days.

Where Have You Seen Her Lately?

She recently appeared on The Tamron Hall Show, To Tell The Truth and The Goldbergs.

Her Connection To Colorado

She was born in Kansas but relocated to Colorado. At the age of seven, she, along with her parents and two younger sisters, moved to the Ivy Wild section of Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1969, she graduated from William J. Palmer High School.

So Much For Her Secret Identity

If you read her book or watch any number of interviews, you'll find this actress truly loves her anonymity. She says she can go to the grocery store, travel, or even go to her daughter's school functions totally incognito. In fact, she says she is hardly ever recognized.

The lovely actress in question is none other than Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Cassandra launched the character of Elvira at a local television station in Los Angeles back in late 1981. She is still appearing as the character to this day.

Will She Ever Return To Colorado?

She still drops in from time to time in Colorado. In her recent memoir, "Yours Cruelly, Elvira," mentions she considered moving back to Colorado Springs following her divorce in the early 2000s.

NEXT: Grand Junction Colorado Shares Our Celebrity Encounters Have you ever met someone famous? Who was it? What was the story? We asked you to tell us about a celebrity encounter you have had over the years. Scroll on to see the latest group of Coloradans who have told us about the time you met someone famous.

NEXT: Movies Filmed in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah Did you know some of your favorite movies from the 1950s and '60s were filmed in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah? Grand Junction photographer Bob Grant had a chance to shoot a few photos from these movie sets.

ON SCENE: Movies Filmed in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah