Colorado’s Coney Island Boardwalk Hot Dog Stand Listed for Sale

An iconic roadside attraction in Bailey, Colorado recently hit the market, giving someone new the rare opportunity to own this legendary piece of real estate.

Coney Island Boardwalk has been a staple in the state for more than 55 years, providing both food and photo opportunities to people passing by.

The restaurant was operating on and off until 2021 but hasn't been dishing up dogs for a few months now.

According to the Denver Post, the 42-foot-long hot dog stand was built in 1952. It was brought to Colorado from Brooklyn in 1966. When it arrived, the bun-shaped restaurant was originally placed on West Colfax Street.

Coney Island was then brought on a semi-trailer to Aspen Park. The unique stand was moved again shortly after to a spot on Old Stagecoach Road off of Highway 285 in Bailey. It's remained at this roadside location since 2006.

Get our free mobile app

This is the third time Coney Island Boardwalk has been listed for sale in just over the last 10 years. It almost went to a public auction last year.

The property includes the giant bun-shaped stand attached to a small house, as well as a neighboring gift shop with two apartments. The buildings sit on 1.16 acres of land. It's listed to sell at $1.5 million.

The owner's brother has been spending his spare time fixing up the stand but explains that quite a bit of work still needs to be done. The house needs a new roof, the boardwalk needs general repair work, and the stucco on the hot dog needs to be replaced.

Despite the maintenance that's required, the ultimate goal is to open the stand back up to customers as soon as possible.

RELATED: Can Coloradans Expect Casa Bonita to Reopen This Year?

The owner has been discussing the possibility of selling the stand to a businessperson in the area with hopes of keeping the landmark local. He even wondered if South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker would be interested in purchasing Coney Island Boardwalk, being that they recently bought another Colorado attraction, Casa Bonita.

Hopefully, this place will stick around for years to come.

View the full listing here.

Colorado Restaurants Featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Guy Fieri's popular Food Network television show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" features restaurants from all over the country, including Colorado

Fieri has raved about several restaurants across the state, giving them exposure on a national platform.

Here are the Colorado restaurants that have been featured on " Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

10 New Restaurants Reportedly Coming To Grand Junction Here is a look at 10 restaurants that are said to be coming to Gand Junction, along with the purported locations. Some of these require new construction, while others are moving into existing structures. At least one is already up and getting close to opening day.