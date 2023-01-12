Colorado is home to around 650 High Schools. That's a ton of mascots living in the Centennial State. While some schools choose not to have a mascot, most do, and many of them are super creative selections.

If you could pick the perfect mascot for a Colorado High School, what would it be?

Get our free mobile app

Colorado's Most Frequently Used Mascots

How many schools in Colorado do you think there is that call themselves 'The Eagles'? What about the Rams? You'll also find a lot of Bobcats, Cougars, Panthers, and even a few Owls. In Grand Junction, we have the Tigers. Palisade has the Bulldogs, and Fruita has the Wildcats. Go a little further and you'll find several schools that struck gold with their selections, and we have featured them in the photo gallery below.

Colorado's Most Unique Mascot

Of all the mascots around the state, I'm going to give my author pick to the mighty Brush High School, home of the Colorado Beet Diggers. Yup, this Morgan County school has celebrated the story of Colorado beets since 1927. About 350 Beet Diggers attend Brush each year. What does a Beet Digger logo look like? Here ya go.

The Most Colorado High School Mascot

It's almost too difficult to choose just one. How can you not love the Lake City Community High School 14ers? What about the Rocky Ford High School Meloneers? Or the Mean Moose of Alamosa High School? Nobody wants to play those guys.

Check out more than 25 totally Colorado mascots that can be found on the sidelines in the Centennial State below.

25 Fun Colorado High School Mascots That Totally Stand Out Check out these 25 unique Colorado High School mascots across Centennial State. Some of these mascots are a perfect fit for Colorado, while others seem as if the school just ran out of names. Please scroll through the mascots below and help us decide which one is most unique. Open our station app to suggest even more mascots to add to the list.

LOOK: The Most Famous People Grand Junction Went to High School With Who was the most famous person you graduated high school with? Did you know this person while in school? Scroll on to see some of the famous names you dropped. Some serious A-listers here. You may have gone to school with a celebrity and not even known it.