25 Fun Colorado High School Mascots That Totally Stand Out
Colorado is home to around 650 High Schools. That's a ton of mascots living in the Centennial State. While some schools choose not to have a mascot, most do, and many of them are super creative selections.
If you could pick the perfect mascot for a Colorado High School, what would it be?
Colorado's Most Frequently Used Mascots
How many schools in Colorado do you think there is that call themselves 'The Eagles'? What about the Rams? You'll also find a lot of Bobcats, Cougars, Panthers, and even a few Owls. In Grand Junction, we have the Tigers. Palisade has the Bulldogs, and Fruita has the Wildcats. Go a little further and you'll find several schools that struck gold with their selections, and we have featured them in the photo gallery below.
Colorado's Most Unique Mascot
Of all the mascots around the state, I'm going to give my author pick to the mighty Brush High School, home of the Colorado Beet Diggers. Yup, this Morgan County school has celebrated the story of Colorado beets since 1927. About 350 Beet Diggers attend Brush each year. What does a Beet Digger logo look like? Here ya go.
The Most Colorado High School Mascot
It's almost too difficult to choose just one. How can you not love the Lake City Community High School 14ers? What about the Rocky Ford High School Meloneers? Or the Mean Moose of Alamosa High School? Nobody wants to play those guys.
Check out more than 25 totally Colorado mascots that can be found on the sidelines in the Centennial State below.