Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado

Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife.

Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore.

Exploring Colorado: Know Before You Go

Hiking, mountain biking, and camping can put you in contact with Colorado wildlife even if you don't expect it. You'll want to know before you head out if you are going to an area where these animals live. If you know you are hiking in an area that could be home to mountain lions, the worst thing you could do would be to hike around with headphones on. Be smart, observant, and enjoy the wilderness.

Are Grizzly Bears On the List in Colorado?

Can you imagine spotting a gigantic grizzly bear while hiking the Grand Mesa? The Grizzly was declared extinct in Colorado in 1953. Does that mean it's impossible for one to wander down from up north? Not impossible, but rather unlikely. While the grizzly is not an animal on our list in 2022, there are several below you do not want to mess with.

Learn More About Colorado's 12 Most Dangerous Animals

Colorado is home to several animals you do not want to upset. Give them plenty of space, and observe them from a distance, and you'll be able to have a much safer outdoor experience. Scroll on to see all 12 animals you need to watch out for in the photo gallery below.

