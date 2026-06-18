You can spend a weekend arguing over the best campground in Colorado and still not reach a verdict.

Some people want hookups, showers, and Wi-Fi. Other people look at a patch of dirt thirty miles from the nearest convenience store and think, "Yep, this is home now."

That's dispersed camping.

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Freedom, With Fine Print

A lot of folks hear "dispersed camping" and picture total freedom. Pitch a tent wherever you want. Stay as long as you want. Become a mountain hermit with a suspiciously large collection of cast iron cookware.

Not quite.

Most dispersed camping in Colorado happens on Bureau of Land Management land and National Forest land. That's a lot of territory. Roughly a third of the state falls into one of those categories, which explains why you can drive down a random dirt road outside Fruita, Delta, or up on Grand Mesa and eventually find somebody camped beneath a juniper tree.

But the land isn't a free-for-all.

The 14-Day Reality Check

Colorado's public lands have rules, and one of the biggest is how long you can stay.

National Forest and National Grassland sites generally limit camping to 14 days at a time. After that, it's time to pack up and move along.

Which is probably for the best.

Anybody who has spent enough time camping knows that around day 10 you're either becoming one with nature or wondering how civilization managed to invent indoor plumbing and hot coffee makers.

The Fire Ring Test

The easiest clue that you're in a legitimate dispersed camping area isn't a sign.

It's usually a fire ring.

Many approved dispersed camping spots already have established fire rings and small pull-offs for vehicles. They're often created or maintained to help keep campers concentrated in areas that can handle the traffic, rather than having people scatter across the landscape like confused pioneers.

One dirt road can have dozens of these spots.

The trick is knowing where public land begins and ends. Around Western Colorado, that line can change faster than the weather on the north side of the Grand Mesa.

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Not Every Dirt Road Is an Invitation

That's the part people forget.

Just because a road looks remote doesn't mean camping is allowed there. Different National Forests and BLM districts can have different restrictions, seasonal closures, and fire regulations.

So before you unload the cooler and unfold the camp chair you've been hauling around since 2007, it's worth checking the rules for the specific area.

Otherwise, your peaceful weekend in the Colorado backcountry could start with a ranger asking a very reasonable question about why you're camped there in the first place.

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