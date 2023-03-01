Collbran Colorado &#8216;OMG&#8217; Grain Silo Airbnb For $77 per Night

Collbran Colorado ‘OMG’ Grain Silo Airbnb For $77 per Night

Airbnb.com / Canva

Are you ready for a Colorado mountain getaway so awesome you'll need a 4X4 just to get to it in the winter? This silo has everything you need, all for $77 per night.

You'll find this incredible getaway under the "OMG" section of airbnb.com. It's just a hop, skip, and jump down the road in Collbran, Colorado.

Silo Airbnb In Collbran, Colorado

This little retreat is exactly what it looks like, a grain bin. This truly is a mountain experience. According to the proprietor, you'll need a 4X4 to get to it during the winter months.

What It Has

Once there, you'll find everything you could ever want:

  • queen bed
  • table and chairs
  • refrigerator
  • microwave
  • electricity
  • Mr. Coffee (I'm not sure what brand the coffee maker is, but there is one)
  • dishes and silverware
  • spectacular views

What It Doesn't Have

A few trivial items you won't find at this rental include:

  • running water
  • indoor bathroom
  • television

To be perfectly blunt, I've lived in less than this. This place is a palace compared to some of the places I stayed while touring with Country bands.

How Good Is It?

It must be pretty good. This particular rental has a perfect 5-star rating at airbnb.com.

airbnb.com / Canva
loading...

Where To Find It

This silo is located roughly seven miles south of Collbran, Colorado. That puts it roughly 50 miles northeast of Grand Junction. The precise location of the unit isn't revealed until you book it.

If you're heading from the valley, the drive alone is worth it. Many people out of the Grand Valley drive up to Collbran just to go to dinner or visit the Plateau Creek trail.

airbnb.com / Google Maps / Canva
loading...

At a price of $77 per night, this is pretty hard to beat. I was looking at booking a hotel room in Manhattan, and the cheapest thing you can find is in the $350 range. With that, the idea of cruising 50 miles down the road and forking over less than $80 per night seems like a killer deal.

